FIFA 21: Research Reveals 56% Of People Have Meaningful Conversations After Playing FIFA

Since the release of EA Sports' FIFA 21 in October last year, research has shown that the virtual game can have a big impact on players and those around them. Surveys have found that around 56% of gamers who play FIFA 21 seem to have more meaningful conversations with their respective families and friends. However, the studies also revealed that 33% of the players admitted that suffering a loss while playing the game would tend to ruin their day.

ALSO READ: FIFA 21: 14-year-old Anders Vejrgang Sets New World Record After 300-0 FUT Score

FIFA research: Stats reveal how playing FIFA 21 can help people become more social

While the phrase "it's only a game" gets thrown around a lot for sports, it seems to have a lot more significance for FIFA 21 players. Although the popularity of the FIFA series is undeniable, a recent survey by Censuwide has revealed how the game has become an integral part for most of the youth in the UK.

Just weeks after FIFA 21 was released in October 2020, Censuwide took a representative sample of 1,001 young adults in the UK who played FIFA at least once every week. The results, however, uncovered that the game isn't just a way for people to blow off steam. In fact, playing FIFA has also been listed as a way to tackle mental health issues as it reportedly reduces stress and anxiety amongst players.

ALSO READ: Fifa 21 FUT Freeze Challenge: Here's All We Know About The New FIFA 21 Event

New Grealish Objectives for #FIFA21. Complete them all to get his new Honorable Mentions TOTY! 🔐 pic.twitter.com/xkWWuPSLF4 — FIFA 21 News (@UltimateTeamUK) January 29, 2021

ALSO READ: EA Sports Nerf Players To Make Money From FUT Packs? FIFA 21 Players Raise Doubt

The studies revealed that 56% of FIFA 21 players have more meaningful conversations with their close ones. The survey highlighted that the key topics of discussion included family life (32%), relationship advice (24%) and mental health (20%). It was also revealed that 71% of the British youth claimed that playing FIFA 21 was the most common method used to socialise and engage in conversations with their friends.

ALSO READ: FIFA 21 Patch Notes Title Update 8 Makes Adjustments To Volta Football And Pro Clubs

Playing FIFA comfortably topped the traditional ways of socialising in the UK in a list which includes going to the pub (23%) or visiting the park with friends (22%). However, it was also revealed that 33% of the players admitted to having a 'bad day' after a loss in FIFA. Of those, 27% of people who took part in the survey confessed to being involved in bizarre FIFA forfeits over the years.

Image Credits - AP