FIFA 21 Patch Notes Title Update 8 Makes Adjustments To Volta Football And Pro Clubs

EA Arts has rolled out the next major FIFA 21 update for current-generation and next-generation consoles. The new FIFA 21 update is live and ready to be installed. As part of the patch, developers have made numerous changes and much-needed adjustments. So, let us take a look at everything arriving with the new FIFA 21 Title update 8.
Also Read | How To Make Valorant Full Screen? A Detailed Guide On Fixing Your Screen Resolution
FIFA 21 patch notes
Here's a look at all the official changes made with the new FIFA 21 patch update:
Gameplay
Made the following changes:
- Made several adjustments to the Team Press D-Pad Tactic.
- Decreased the amount of time the Team Press D-Pad Tactic can be active for, before requiring cooldown, from 20 seconds to 15 seconds.
- Once Team Press is requested, its effect takes 2 seconds to activate.
- In situations where the defending team is using Team Press and recovers possession, Team Press will not automatically remain active on the following loss of possession.
- Made several adjustments to Stepover and Reverse Step Over Skill Moves.
- Both Skill Moves are no longer considered Easy Skill Moves and will be less effective when chained together while moving.
- The animations for both Skill Moves have been slowed down.
- Decreased player transition speed when exiting either Skill Move at forward angles.
- [PS5 and XSX|S Only] Reduced the speed at which the ball travels when performing Driven or Driven Ground crosses.
- [PS5 and XSX|S Only]Decreased how accurate a volley can be if the ball is reaching the shot taker at a high speed.
- [PS5 and XSX|S Only] Further improved interception logic in situations where the defending player is directly in the ball’s path.
- [PS5 and XSX|S Only] Decreased player transition speed into a Fake Shot while Sprinting, after the Skill Move was successfully requested.
Also Read | Apex Legends Season 8 Patch Notes: New Character, Weapons And Battle Pass To Be Introduced
Addressed the following issues:
- The goalkeeper sometimes gets stuck to the net geometry and is unable to put the ball into play, resulting in matches not finishing within the expected time.
- After a defender positioned themselves in front of the ball carrier following a heavy touch, the defender sometimes did not contest the ball.
- Improved referee penalty kick logic in situations where the goalkeeper dives at the ball carrier’s feet.
- Improved referee logic when making decisions in breakaway tackling situations outside of the box.
- When a goalkeeper moved then stood still during a penalty kick, they could sometimes deflect the ball into their own net when it was hit directly at them.
- This does not affect other types of potential deflections that could occur.
- In situations where the ball carrier would start a shooting animation, but the shot was cancelled in time, the defender could sometimes perform an unintended blocking animation.
- [PS5 and XS|X Only] In rare instances, players would teleport during a non-gameplay foul scene following an advantage.
- [PS5 and XS|X Only] Improved animation selection logic when attempting to make a save as a player-controlled goalkeeper.
- [PS5 and XS|X Only] Sometimes, fouls around the edge of the box were resulting in seemingly incorrect ball placement for the following set piece.
- [PS5 and XS|X Only] Improved referee logic in situations where a professional foul is committed by the last player in defense, impacting a potential attacking opportunity.
- [PS5 and XS|X Only] Adjusted referee logic to better evaluate when a yellow card should be given.
- [PS5 and XS|X Only] In some cases, referees did not make the correct foul call following a physical contest or Standing Tackle.
- [PS5 and XS|X Only] Reduced some instances of the ball carrier stumbling after minimal physical contact in the box.
- [PS5 and XS|X Only] In some situations, a player who was attempting to intercept a pass would incorrectly move their foot away from the ball.
FIFA Ultimate Team
Made the following changes:
- In online matches, players will no longer see their opponent’s equipped Ball Item, they will instead always see their own.
- Co-Op Squad Battles matches can now be paused during gameplay by either player.
- Co-Op Squad Battles matches no longer have a pause limit.
Addressed the following issues:
- After claiming FUT Coins from Team Event Objectives, the overall FUT Coin total did not increase until FUT was exited and re-entered.
- The correct amount of FUT Coins was being claimed, this issue only impacted when the display of the overall total would increase.
- When a previously locked Objective group was unlocked, it continued to display as locked until the player exited and re-entered FUT.
- The Co-Op widget could stop responding after the Pricing filter was used during a Transfer Market search.
- After engaging with the Recommended Consumable Search option found in the Radial Menu, not all menu navigation button callouts were functioning as expected.
- If a Co-Op Lobby guest left the Lobby while the Host was opening a pack, the Host’s menu background would incorrectly display.
- When previewing Goal Music, Chant, Anthem, and Crowd Items in My Stadium, the audio would reset if the Previewed Item was selected.
- The progress UI would animate every time the Community Event screen was visited.
- Updated Competitor Mode description.
- The Club name was incorrectly displayed when viewing Player Ratings in the pause menu.
- Updated the FUT Champions Qualification Points icon displayed on the Weekend League details screen.
- Trophies displayed in Milestone Objectives were not facing in the correct direction.
- Updated background on the pop up that displays when choosing a Season reward that has multiple choices.
- When a Community Event was completed, the UI did not display correctly.
- Addressed a potential stability issue that could occur in a Co-Op lobby.
- Repetitive commentary could occur during some corner kicks.
Also Read | Genshin Impact Help Me Meow Birthday Letter: Where Is Diona In Genshin Impact?
FIFA 21 Career Mode
Made the following change:
- The potential quality of Youth Players is now more aligned with the general football region that they come from.
Addressed the following issues:
- Player OVRs could remain unrealistically high in their 30s, resulting in players retiring seemingly at their peak.
- Addressed further instances of Strikers taking too long to be retrained as Center Forwards.
Volta Football
Addressed the following issues:
- Some hairstyles did not display correctly.
- Updated a typo on the message that displays when discarding items.
Pro Clubs
Addressed the following issue:
- A Virtual Pro’s customised boot colours did not always save.
General, Audio, and Video
Made the following changes:
- Updated badges, kits, 2D portraits, stadiums, and ad boards.
- Added 34 new Starheads and updated 29 existing Starheads which will be activated at a later date through a Server Release.
- Stay tuned to the EA SPORTS FIFA Tracker to learn when these Starheads will become active.
Addressed the following issues:
- The Nike Serie A TIM Merlin 2019 Hi Vis ball did not display a shadow in the game.
- The inactivity timer did not start while the Origin overlay was active in some online matches.
Also Read | Destiny 2 Harbinger Mission: How To Complete The Harbinger Secret Quest?
Image credits: EA SPORTS FIFA | YouTube