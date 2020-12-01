FIFA 21: Danish Teen Anders Verjgang Has 210 Wins Without defeat On FUT Champions

There's no room for error while facing 14-year-old Anders Verjgang on FIFA 21 as the young superstar has taken the FUT Champions by storm. Anyone who has played the game will understand just how hard it is to remain unbeaten for even five matches in a row given the competition in the game. However, for Danish teenager Anders Verjgang, FUT Champions appears to be a piece of cake as the gaming sensation has a 210-0 record in the Weekend League so far.

Anders Verjgang FUT stats: Danish teen setting new records on FIFA 21

For those who are still unaware of Anders Verjgang, the 14-year-old is a FIFA player for RB Leipzig, who regularly streams to 55,000 people on his Twitch channel and boasts a quite incredible record on the game's most popular and difficult mode - FUT Champions. The game mode consists of 30 games per week, with better rewards given based on how many games you win. Again, those who've played the game will already know how difficult it is to even qualify for a weekend league.

However, FIFA sensation Anders Vejrgang has found FUT Champions to be quite unchallenging as he remains undefeated in all seven of the weekend leagues so far. Verjgang boasts a stellar record of 210 wins without any losses in the game. He also scored over 300 goals in 30 matches last weekend, beating opponents left right and centre and remains keen on taking his record to 240 wins next weekend.

210-0 ☑️

48.000 viewers ☑️

More than 200 goals in 30 matches.



Thank you for your support. Cu next weekend in my race for 240-0. #komnu pic.twitter.com/3HgLTvOhAK — Anders Vejrgang (@rblz_anders) November 30, 2020

Here is Anders Verjgang's FUT Champions team on FIFA 21

GK: Marc-André ter Stegen - 90

RB: Gianluca Zambrotta - 86 (Icon)

CB: Raphael Varane - 86

CB: Ferland Mendy - 83

LB: Paolo Maldini - 88 (Icon)

CDM: Ruud Gullit - 90 (Icon)

RM: George Best - 88 (Icon)

LM: Kylian Mbappe - 90

CAM: Patrick Vieira - 88 (Icon)

CAM: Ronaldo - 94 (Icon)

ST: Cristiano Ronaldo - 92

Anders Verjgang outlines ambition to become World Champion in FIFA

Although Verjgang had initially burst on to the FIFA scene two years ago, his current undefeated streak in FUT Champions is earning him all of the attention in the world. The issue for Verjgang is that he is still 14 and ineligible to compete in FUT Cups as participants need to be at a minimum age of 16 to take part in the grand tournaments. The Danis prodigy will not be able to compete in professional tournaments for at least another two years but has claimed that he wants to become the FIFA Champion of the world.

Image Credits - Anders Verjgang Twitter