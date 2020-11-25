FIFA 21 Beckham Edition: How To Get David Beckham For Free, ICON Card And Ratings

EA Sports have announced the star who will feature on the new cover of FIFA 21 – David Beckham. As per reports, Beckham and EA Sports have signed a multi-year endorsement deal, which features him on the cover after years. The edition will be the Standard Edition with a few new features that involve some Beckham updates.

Also read | FIFA 21 Beckham Edition vs Champions Edition: Difference, features and comparison

How to get the Beckham edition?

The David Beckham Edition will come with one standout perk – a one-of-a-kind, untradeable Beckham who can play FUT. Fans can also take him back to the streets as a Groundbreaker in VOLTA Football. The campaign, per reports, will start on December 15. To get access, one must play FIFA 21 by January 15, 2021. It will also celebrate his LaLiga debut for Real Madrid in the 2003-04 season.

“I’m so proud to be returning to EA SPORTS™ with my FIFA 21 Beckham Edition cover…Excited to be back on the pitch as an icon with some of my old teammates!” Beckham wrote, excited about the collaboration.

The item will be available to everyone across all platforms and for all editions of the game.

Also read | David Beckham's mammoth EA Sports deal reason behind Zlatan, Bale's FIFA 21 outrage?

Also read | David Beckham officially returns to FIFA Ultimate Team after teaming up with EA Sports

Beckham FIFA 21 ICON

As per the release, there will be a special Beckham card available. However, players will also get three ICONs added to FIFA 21 with the edition. After much speculation, Beckham's card will be the next to be added to the pack. "Play FIFA 21 by January 15th 2021 and starting December 15th, you’ll receive an untradeable, one-of-a-kind David Beckham Item to add to your dream squad in FUT," the website reads.

EA Sports, back in September, had confirmed that ICONs will be implemented in a different manner for FIFA 21. As per reports, the four versions of each card will be available exclusively in each pack for some periods of time, after which they might be unavailable.

The ICON cards also have a Base version, which will be removed from mid-December. Therefore, the Base version of the Beckham card will not be available for long. Considering Beckham's popularity and the hype EA Sports is generating, the demand for his card might be high. This is why reports are considering his card as possibly the most expensive one till date.

Reports are also speaking about EA Sports possibly removing the card from packs, which will allow more players to obtain the apparent one-of-a-kind card. EA Sports is yet to speak about the card's availability, which might be limited.

Beckham FIFA 21 rating

As per EA Sports, Beckham will join the ICONS squad in FUT 21 from December 4. The ICON ratings are set to be available from November 27.

Beckham. Is. BACK 🙏



Play #FIFA21 by January 15, 2021 and get David Beckham in FUT and VOLTA 🔥🔥



Learn more 👉 https://t.co/Q3SaqfUxsz pic.twitter.com/9vmy8Kt7hx — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) November 18, 2020

Also read | FIFA 21 Ultimate Team Season 2 release date, objectives, storyline cards, season rewards

(Image credits: EA website)