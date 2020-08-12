Fortnite FNCS Season 3 Finals Schedule, Live Stream Details And And Prize Pool

The Fortnite Champion Series Finals will be held this week, where one player will finally be crowned the ultimate FNCS 2020 champion. FNCS 2020 was shifted to an online tournament shortly after the rampant spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in the Fornite World Cup being cancelled. Players participated in multiple events for months to be eligible for the qualifiers which commenced on August 1.

Also read | Fortnite player hacks into FNCS finals, calls out their "terrible" anti-cheat software

Fortnite FNCS Season 3 Finals schedule

The #FNCS Finals Broadcast kicks off at 1PM ET on Friday!



Find out who's playing in which heat here - https://t.co/efrYSFbLg9



Watch here on Twitter -

Twitch (Drops Enabled!): https://t.co/dunlRT7iRv

YouTube: https://t.co/8Tp4qcfhCX — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) August 11, 2020

The virtually held FNCS 2020 Finals will take place over the weekend on August 14 and August 15. The four qualifiers began on August 1, where the organizers narrowed down players who would compete in the finals. Fortnite's Twitter account shared highlights and leaderboards after the qualifiers, announcing the players to have advanced to the long-awaited finals. The Finals will be conducted in two stages – the Heats and Grand Finals. There will be two Heats on Day 1, followed by the Grand Finals on Day 2.

Also read | Fortnite fans want Epic Games to ban player Bugha for apparently cheating during FNCS

Fortnite FNCS Season 3 Finals schedule and timings

August 14: Heat 1 Group Stage – All Regions

August 14: Heat 2 Group Stage – EU, NAE, NAW, BR, ME

August 15: Heat 2 Group Stage – OCE, ASIA

August 15: Heat 3 Group Stage – EU, NAE, NAW, BR

August 15: Heat 4 Group Stage – EU, NAE, NAW, BR

August 15: Champion Series Grand Finals – Middle East

August 16: Champion Series Grand Finals – All Regions Except Middle East

Note:

EU – Europe

NAE – North America East

NAW – North America West

OCE – Oceania

BR – Brazil

ME – Middle East

Also read | Fortnite Champion Series Qualifier: Moqii becomes first female player to win at FNCS

FNCS Season 3 Finals live stream details

The Fortnite Champion Series Finals can be live-streamed on Fortnite's official account. Epic Games also provide a schedule for all of their Esports events on their Twitch account. Previous games can also be viewed via the older videos uploaded on Twitch. The event will be across PC and Mobile/Console formats. Twitch users can also win exclusive Fortnite items like sprays and emojis via Twitch drops.

Also read | Fortnite FNCS Season 3 Finals schedule, Qualifiers, FNCS Season 3 Finals live stream and FNCS Season 3 Finals prize pool

FNCS Season 3 Finals prize pool

While there is no distribution of the prizes for the finals yet, the total prize pool for FNCS 2020 is pegged at $5,000,000. The maximum prize awarded in the finals will be $50,000.

FNCS hacking and cheating

People who are using softaim are not getting banned, but people who have it in their name are LOL — NRG Ronaldo (@StableRonaldo) August 8, 2020

While fans have been excited about the FNCS 2020 Finals, players have been using hacks and cheats to advance in the tournament, even calling out the "terrible" anti-cheat software the game uses. A player named 'Kona' cheated with hacks worth $11 and was later banned from the game. However, Epic Games only banned him after his tweet about hacking went viral. He later hacked into the FNCS Finals, calling out the anti-cheat system.

(Image source: Epic Games website)