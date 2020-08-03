Fortnite Champion Series Qualifier: Moqii Becomes First Female Player To Win At FNCS

Fortnite Champion Series qualifiers commenced on August 1 and the series promises to be the biggest Fortnite event after the Fortnite World Cup postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Fortnite Champion Series will feature four qualifiers before the regional finals. Each qualifier round will be played over three sessions with teams/players playing a maximum of six games to accumulate the maximum points over eliminations and placements. The Fortnite Champion Series qualifier on Sunday saw Moqii make history, becoming the first female player to win a Fortnite Champion Series Qualifying solos.

Also Read: Fortnite Champion Series Qualifier 1 Overall Standings, Latest Results

Moqii points: 14-year-old becomes first female gamer to win Fortnite Champion Series qualifier solos

Moqii created history on Sunday as she became the first female gamer to win the Fornite Champion Series qualifier. Moqii, who plays for Gen.G’s European team, has been competing in the Fortnite eSports scene basically as long as she’s been old enough to. Epic Games require their players to be at least 13 years old to compete in tournaments. Starting with competitions in the spring and summer of 2019, Moqii had a career-best 11th placed finish, with five finishes in the top 20 for notable Fortnite events run by Epic. The 14-year-old Swedish gamer joined Gen.G Europe in February.

Also Read: Fortnite Hype Nite Leaderboard, August 2 Latest Results And Prize Pool Details

first place

first female player to win an event.

ggs #GenGWIN pic.twitter.com/6z6EV2AwKo — Gen.G Moqii (@MoqiiZK) August 2, 2020

FNCS qualifier 2: Moqii points and Fornite Champion Series win

Over seven matches played on Sunday, Moqii chalked up three victory royales and averaged six eliminations totalling a whopping 94 points. Moqii's points tally was just barely enough to beat second place, who posted 93 points for the qualification session.

Also Read: Fortnite Throwback Cup Leaderboard, Aqua & Nyhrox Cup Results, Rescheduled Finals

Moqii's Fortnite Champion Series win came on the second day of qualifiers for the FNCS Chapter two, season three. Each qualifier round will be played over three sessions. The next qualifiers are scheduled for the upcoming weekends. The Fortnite Champion Series 2020 Finals is scheduled for August 14 to 16. The event has a combined prize pool of $5,000,000. Coverage of the qualification rounds is taking place this weekend and next weekend on the official Fortnite channel along with the Fortnite Champion series finals.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts Day 2 Overall Standings

(Image Credit: Fortnite Twitter)