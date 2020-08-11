Fortnite Player Hacks Into FNCS Finals, Calls Out Their "terrible" Anti-cheat Software

While Fornite has taken countless steps to deal with hackers and players who cheat during competitive games, one player managed to hack into the Fortnite Challenger Series (FNCS Solo) Finals days before the event. The player who goes by "Kona" later took to Twitter to speak about how he hacked the game. In one of his posts, the competitive Fortnite player referred to the game's anti-cheat software as "terrible".

Also read | PMCO Fall Split 2020: PUBG bans and disqualifies 531 teams for hacking before mega event

Fortnite hack: Fortnite player hacks into FNCS Solo Finals, complains about "terrible" anti-cheat Fortnite program

nah fr though. the anti cheat in this game is so terrible to the point where someone can get to finals. i hope people learn from this. — Kona (@KonaG_) August 10, 2020

Before hacking into the FNCS Solo Finals, Kona competed in the ongoing FNCS qualifiers. He/she then decided to use hacking methods to access the upcoming FNCS Solo Finals which would test Fortnite's Anti-Cheat software. After Kona hacked into the upcoming finals, the Fortnite hacker went on Twitter, admitting to having hacked the game before the finals.

Also read | PUBG Mobile reveals plans for massive tournament in 2020 as PMWL concludes: Esports News

Though the problems have not been serious, Fornite has had several issues with hackers in the past. Players often use some Fortnite hack to gain an advantage in the game and are seldom caught and banned by Epic Games. While players are aware that not all hackers can be banned, it is assumed that the game detects a basic Fortnite hack or cheat.

Kona, who streamed the entire event live on a Twitch channel, was using a basic Fortnite hack called an "aimbot". Kona reportedly used the hack during the FNCS qualifiers also. Though the Fortnite hacker live-streamed the event, Kona went undetected by the game's Anti-Cheat software. As a result, Kona progressed to the FNCS Solo Finals. Eventually, Epic Games banned Kona during the tournament. However, this was after the string of tweets and videos went viral on social media.

Also read | Fortnite Champion Series Qualifier 4 overall standings and latest results as of August 10

FNCS schedule

The FNCS began with its qualifier rounds from July 31. The last qualifier round was held on August 8 (August 9 IST). The finals will be held over the weekend on August 14 and 15. Across all seven regions, the total prize pool adds up to $5,000,000.

Solos FNCS:



- $5,000,000 Prize Pool

- 4 days of qualifiers

- Players will accumulate Series Points based on each Qualifier's results, top performers will be invited to the Season Finals. pic.twitter.com/dRdAWO6rmg — Fortnite Competitive Data (@FNCompData) July 21, 2020

Also read | Daily Trios Cup leaderboard, August 9 results and overall standings of Chapter 2 Season 3

(Image source: Epic Game website)