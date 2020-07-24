FNCS Solo Season 3: Qualifiers, Prize Pool And Rules Of Fortnite Game

This year, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 has introduced various weekly and daily events for players. This includes the upcoming FNCS or Fortnite Championship Series. Along with its ongoing challenges and cash soups, Fortnite released rules for the FNCS solo season 3, where PC gaming will be separated from console gaming.

FNCS Solo Season 3: FNCS solo qualifiers, finals and schedule

Solos FNCS:



- $5,000,000 Prize Pool

- 4 days of qualifiers

- Players will accumulate Series Points based on each Qualifier's results, top performers will be invited to the Season Finals. pic.twitter.com/dRdAWO6rmg — Fortnite Competitive Data (@FNCompData) July 21, 2020

FNCS solo finals and qualifiers format

Every qualifier for the FNCS solo season 3 chapter 2 will consist of three rounds. For a player to advance from the first to the second round, they will have to qualify among the 3,000 best players in their respective regions and platforms. Only the first 100 players will advance to the second round, of which only 50 will qualify for the finals. Via the qualifier events, 4,200 players will be able to compete, with 200 players being added to the pool via regularity points during the tournament. The players will compete with each other during the first heats, and 25 top players from each heat will move to the Season Finals.

FNCS solo qualifiers format details

As per the new rules, the top 3,000 players from North America East and Europe will advance to the semifinals. For the North America West and Brazil regions, top 2,000 will advance to the semis, and 1,000 players from Oceania, Middle-East, and Asia will advance. Only 100 players from the semis will move to the finals of their region, with top 50 players qualifying for the heat stage. This will include the previously mentioned parameter of top 25 placed players who will move directly to the final stage.

FNCS solo rules

The FNCS solo season 3 chapter 2 tournament will be open to players who have made it to the Champions division in Arena mode. The players will then compete for the qualifiers which will begin on August 1. Two separate tournament for PC players, and console and mobile players will be held.

FNCS solo qualifiers, finals schedule

FNCS solo qualifiers schedule

QUALIFIERS DATE Qualifier 1 - Rounds 1, 2, and 3 [Middle East] July 31 Qualifier 1 - Rounds 1, 2, and 3 [All Regions Except Middle East] August 1 Qualifier 2 - Rounds 1, 2, and 3 [Middle East] August 1 Qualifier 2 - Rounds 1, 2, and 3 [All Regions Except Middle East] August 2 Qualifier 3 - Rounds 1, 2, and 3 [Middle East] August 7 Qualifier 3 - Rounds 1, 2, and 3 [All Regions Except Middle East] August 8 Qualifier 4 - Rounds 1, 2, and 3 [Middle East] August 8 Qualifier 4 - Rounds 1, 2, and 3 [All Regions Except Middle East] August 9

FNCS solo finals schedule

FINALS DATE Heat 1 Group Stage [All Regions] August 14 Heat 2 Group Stage [EU, NAE, NAW, BR, ME] August 14 Heat 2 Group Stage [OCE, ASIA] August 15 Heat 3 Group Stage [EU, NAE, NAW, BR] August 15 Heat 4 Group Stage [EU, NAE, NAW, BR] August 15 Champion Series Grand Finals [Middle East] August 15 Champion Series Grand Finals [All Regions Except Middle East] August 16

FNCS solo rules: Victory points

Victory Royale: 14 points

2nd: 11 points

3rd: 10 points

4th - 5th: 9 points

6th - 10th: 8 points

11th - 15th: 7 points

16th - 20th: 6 points

21st - 25th: 5 points

26th - 30th: 4 points

31st - 40th: 3 points

41st - 50th: 2 points

51st - 75th: 1 point

Note: Each Elimination: 1 point, capped at 20 elimination points per match.

FNCS Solo Season 3 Chapter 2 live streaming

From all the qualifiers to the finals, the FNCS will be available to stream on YouTube and Twitch. Twitch users can also win exclusive Fortnite items like sprays and emojis via Twitch drops.

FNCS prize pool

As per Epic Games, the total prize pool for the tournament will be $5,000,000. The qualifiers and finals will have separate prize pools. The maximum prize awarded in the finals will be $50,000, while the maximum prize during the qualifiers will be $3,000.

(Image source: Epic Games official site)