Free Fortnite Cup Leaderboard, Latest Results And Array Of Prizes

Free Fortnite Cup marks the final time Fortnite users from all platforms will be able to play together until the developers resolve their issue with Apple. Apple has blocked Fortnite from the App Store, preventing players from updating to new versions. This means players on iOS devices will be left behind on Chapter 2 Season 3 while the rest will head into the upcoming Chapter 2 Season 4.
With the new season approaching, Fortnite players from all platforms collided in the latest Free Fortnite Cups, trying to get their hands on the exclusive Tart Tycoon outfit and a #FreeFortnite adjustable hat. Taking a subtle dig at Apple over the ongoing rift, the Tart Tycoon outfit features an 'Apple headed person' dressed in a classic grey suit. Other rewards for the top players include an Alienware gaming laptop, Razer gaming laptop, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, OnePlus 8, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One X and Nintendo Switch.
ICYMI: Compete in the #FreeFortnite Cup, happening this Sunday - August 23! We’re giving away more prizes than ever before!— Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 21, 2020
Compete for an opportunity to win the new Tart Tycoon Outfit, gaming hardware, and exclusive apparel. Read more in our blog: https://t.co/ZijIBf5iA3 pic.twitter.com/loxnFYFa7i
Here's how the teams fared in Sunday's competition:
|Player
|Matches
|Wins
|Total Points
|1
|TOTOPO CON
|12
|5
|159
|2
|UNWET
|12
|3
|146
|3
|treybootrix
|12
|3
|146
|4
|CinxZ
|12
|4
|144
|5
|NorCal Notebook
|12
|3
|141
|6
|AS Stonie
|10
|4
|139
|7
|poffiee
|12
|3
|139
|8
|CHEATRS
|6
|5
|137
|9
|ᴮᵒˢˢGucciツ
|12
|2
|136
|10
|VELO TF UP
|12
|1
|135
|Player
|Matches
|Wins
|Total Points
|1
|Nukеy
|11
|5
|151
|2
|1K Earned Skivex
|12
|3
|150
|3
|Twitch ZelkFN
|10
|4
|146
|4
|KITT PIECE CTRL
|11
|4
|146
|5
|Imitate Vion
|11
|4
|143
|6
|Cashew ﾒ
|12
|3
|143
|7
|Mudzi.
|12
|4
|142
|8
|Skull Juman
|12
|4
|142
|9
|Iortami
|11
|3
|142
|10
|gigi79_
|12
|3
|139
|Player
|Matches
|Wins
|Total Points
|1
|Vаcan
|12
|5
|179
|2
|UVA Fayn
|12
|3
|179
|3
|Pyrkke
|12
|4
|169
|4
|SvettBomber
|12
|3
|165
|5
|Twitch Crr4zyFN
|12
|3
|160
|6
|Chashyマ
|12
|2
|153
|7
|CAYLINDDDDDDDDDD
|12
|3
|152
|8
|gate iwnl
|12
|4
|151
|9
|tleq
|12
|3
|151
|10
|eQz Chano
|12
|3
|149
