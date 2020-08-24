Free Fortnite Cup Leaderboard, Latest Results And Array Of Prizes

Free Fortnite Cup marks the final time Fortnite users from all platforms will be able to play together until the developers resolve their issue with Apple. Apple has blocked Fortnite from the App Store, preventing players from updating to new versions. This means players on iOS devices will be left behind on Chapter 2 Season 3 while the rest will head into the upcoming Chapter 2 Season 4.

With the new season approaching, Fortnite players from all platforms collided in the latest Free Fortnite Cups, trying to get their hands on the exclusive Tart Tycoon outfit and a #FreeFortnite adjustable hat. Taking a subtle dig at Apple over the ongoing rift, the Tart Tycoon outfit features an 'Apple headed person' dressed in a classic grey suit. Other rewards for the top players include an Alienware gaming laptop, Razer gaming laptop, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, OnePlus 8, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox One X and Nintendo Switch.

ICYMI: Compete in the #FreeFortnite Cup, happening this Sunday - August 23! We’re giving away more prizes than ever before!



Compete for an opportunity to win the new Tart Tycoon Outfit, gaming hardware, and exclusive apparel. Read more in our blog: https://t.co/ZijIBf5iA3 pic.twitter.com/loxnFYFa7i — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 21, 2020

Also Read | Dr Disrespect To Team Up With Sc0utOP To Play PUBG On August 21

Here's how the teams fared in Sunday's competition:

Free Fortnite Cup leader board (Top 10)

NA West

Player Matches Wins Total Points 1 TOTOPO CON 12 5 159 2 UNWET 12 3 146 3 treybootrix 12 3 146 4 CinxZ 12 4 144 5 NorCal Notebook 12 3 141 6 AS Stonie 10 4 139 7 poffiee 12 3 139 8 CHEATRS 6 5 137 9 ᴮᵒˢˢGucciツ 12 2 136 10 VELO TF UP 12 1 135

Also Read | Fortnite Champion Series Finals Results And Overall Standings: EU Champ TaySon Wins $80K

NA East

Player Matches Wins Total Points 1 Nukеy 11 5 151 2 1K Earned Skivex 12 3 150 3 Twitch ZelkFN 10 4 146 4 KITT PIECE CTRL 11 4 146 5 Imitate Vion 11 4 143 6 Cashew ﾒ 12 3 143 7 Mudzi. 12 4 142 8 Skull Juman 12 4 142 9 Iortami 11 3 142 10 gigi79_ 12 3 139

Europe

Player Matches Wins Total Points 1 Vаcan 12 5 179 2 UVA Fayn 12 3 179 3 Pyrkke 12 4 169 4 SvettBomber 12 3 165 5 Twitch Crr4zyFN 12 3 160 6 Chashyマ 12 2 153 7 CAYLINDDDDDDDDDD 12 3 152 8 gate iwnl 12 4 151 9 tleq 12 3 151 10 eQz Chano 12 3 149

Free Fortnite Cup winners (Top 3 - other regions)

Oceania

Grizz - 147 points (4 wins) elvoo - 141 points (4 wins) Hanky - 137 points (2 wins)

Brazil

ᵒˡᶤᵐᵖᵘˢ Pogba - 149 points (3 wins) kchorroLôÔkoVKNG - 145 points (4 wins) OnLy TwitchOvotz - 145 points (3 wins)

Asia

FUNNY Ping30かつくん - 148 points (4 wins) ʞing No.1 - 147 points (4 wins) Siriưs - 147 points (3 wins)

Middle East

Hanzo Was Broken - 175 points (4 wins) GIGA Murloc - 149 points (3 wins) Ruls Ghost - 148 points (4 wins)

Also Read | PMCO 2020: NINETEEN Teams Disqualified For Hacking; Group Stage To Resume On Friday

Also Read | EA Sports Sued For $5 Million Over Claims FIFA Ultimate Team Constitutes Gambling: Report

(Image Credits: Fortnite Twitter)