Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) 2020 Finals concluded on Sunday, August 16. After four gruelling qualifier rounds, 400 players qualified for the group stage from each region, out of which the top 100 players made their way to the highly-anticipated finals. The final session of FNCS 2020 in each of the seven regions was played on Sunday. Looking for a share of the massive $5,000,000 combined prize pool, here's how the players fared in the finals of FNCS 2020.

FNCS Season Finals results

E11 pro TaySon emerged as the biggest winner from Chapter 2 Season 3 of the Fortnite Champion Series finals. TaySon took home the cash prize of $80,000 after beating GO Decyptos by 11 points. The next big prize pool was allotted for NA East, the majority of which was scooped up by OA Coop ($50,000). 2019 Fortnite World Cup champion Bugha could only muster a 4th-place finish. XTRA verT snatched the top prize in NA West, beating tournament favourites 100T Arkhram by just two points.

Overall standings (PC-Top 10)

NA East

Player Wins Total Points Prize Pool 1 OA Coop 0 59 $50,000 2 Klaѕѕ 1 53 $35,000 3 Xcсept 0 48 $30,000 4 bughа 0 46 $25,000 5 nanolite 0 44 $19,000 6 Xen Till 0 42 $12,000 7 OA Whofishy 0 41 $9,500 8 illеst 0 41 $6,500 9 PGOD 0 40 $5,000 10 pure skqttles 0 40 $4,000

NA West

Player Wins Total Points Prize Pool 1 XTRA verT 1 67 $20,000 2 100T Arkhram 1 65 $13,000 3 daddy dfavs 0 55 $10,000 4 clg versace p 1 54 $7,800 5 FJAA . 0 54 $5,600 6 PZUHS 0 50 $4,600 7 EP wavy 1 46 $4,000 8 Frapai 0 43 $3,000 9 pure chriѕ 0 42 $3,000 10 Adity. 0 39 $2,000

Europe

Player Wins Total Points Prize Pool 1 E11 TаySon 1 60 $80,000 2 GO Decyptos 0 49 $55,000 3 TDR AyarBaffo 1 47 $45,000 4 BL Hen〆 0 047 $40,000 5 Grizi Snayzy 0 46 $30,000 6 FгenzyFishy 0 45 $20,000 7 rezon ay лол 0 44 $15,000 8 Twainz 0 44 $10,000 9 BL Raifla 1 43 $8,000 10 BL Аnas 1 41 $7,000

FNCS Season Finals: Winners from other regions (PC-Top 3)

Oceania

RNG Jynxyfishy (75 points, $10,000) PWR worthy (69 points, $5,750) twitter rahcks (55 points, $3,250)

Brazil

kıng iwnl. (55 points, $20,000) SNG KING (53 points, $13,000) вye phzin (51 points, $10,000)

Asia

Fram No.1 (47 points, $10,000) Harukiyo 88 (47 points, $5,750) Peterpаn. (47 points, $3,250)

Middle East

cαsh cup warrior (62 points, $10,000) Monkey Phantom (55 points, $5,750) SAQR Modisk (55 points, $3,250)

