G2 Esports Adds NA East's FNCS And Dreamhack Champion Coop To Their Team

This week, G2 Esports and Fortnite FNCS Champion Coop announced that the latter will be signing with the established esports company. As per reports, while G2 have been prominent in other games, fans were disappointed at their neglect towards Fortnite. However, the company decided to sign NA-East's Coop, who has won both FNCS Season 3 and DreamHack August.

Also read | Fortnite fans want Epic Games to ban player Bugha for apparently cheating during FNCS

G2 Esports roster welcomes FNCS champion Coop

We collabed with @HeydoubleU and @bengiAnimates to make this announcement.



Huge credit to them for making this possible! — G2 Esports 👑 (@G2esports) October 13, 2020

Also read | Fortnite FNCS Season 4 live stream, schedule, prize pool and format

With impressive wins, Coop is known as one of the best solo Fortnite players in his region and is probably the best solo player as of now. Having won FNCS and DreamHack, he is aiming to win FNCS Season 4 with Chap and Whofishy. He shot to fame this year, and currently boasts over 50,000 followers on Twitter. Additionally, he has over 70,900 followers on Twitch.

Fans have also noticed G2's approach towards Fortnite's esports as compared to their previous reluctance. The company previously signed Fortnite pro-Thaj a few days ago. Before Fortnite, G2 Esports has had strong rosters for games like League of Legends, R6 and Rocket League.

With these two recent signings, fans are expecting more players to be added in the near future. Reports added that while early 2020 witnessed Fortnite talent being let go, current organisations are looking to sign high-profile players. Coop will also be the organisation's first Fortnite player outside of Europe.

Also read | G2 Esports win BLAST Valorant Ignition Series tournament, take home €50,000

LETS FUCKING GOOO 1ST PLACE ($50000) pic.twitter.com/mKiliMsGti — G2 Coop (@G2Coop) August 17, 2020

While there are no other reports about potential signings, Coop joining the team is seen as a significant move for the German-based organisation. Winning to back-to-back Fortnite solo events, he was known as "that controller player that rolled everyone last season". Coop, on the other hand, has previously played with Evade for some time in 2019. He also spent two months with Overtime, and four more with Optimal Ambition.

Coop's signing also comes as many free agents are being signed. Cloud9 previously added Chap and Vivid, while Team New Age signed a Fortnite trio – Reverse2k, Mero and Deyy. While not many fans associate G2 with Fortnite, they are expecting a proper roster from the company this time.

Also read | Fortnite Week 8 challenges leaked: When will the Week 8 challenges come out in Fortnite?

(Image source: G2 Esports site, Coop Twitter