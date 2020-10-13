Fortnite FNCS Season 4 Live Stream, Schedule, Prize Pool And Format

Fortnite Champion Series (FNCS) is back with Chapter 2 Season 4. After the success of the solos FNCS Season 3 event, Fortnite is moving back to the ever-so-popular trios format for Season 4. With up to $110,000 up for grabs for the winning team (throughout Season 4), FNCS will once again guarantee some intense competition as teams battle it out for the top prize. The tournament commenced on October 9 with its first round of qualifiers. The finals will take place from October 29 to November 1.

FNCS Chapter 2 Season 4 scoring format, teams

As mentioned, Epic Games have decided to host the FNCS tournament in trios format. As the name suggests, teams of three will be entering the map, with the sole aim being getting as high of a placement as possible. A win in the matches is worth a whopping 25 points. The second and the third-placed teams will be awarded 20 and 16 points, respectively. Points will be awarded in the decreasing order to only the top 17 teams in every match. Additionally, teams will also be awarded one point for every elimination during matches.

The competition will be played in seven regions, namely - North America - West (NA-West), North America - East (NA-East), South America, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Oceania. Furthermore, it will be hosted on both, consoles and PC platforms.

A host of teams will be participating in the open qualifiers, that started on October 9. Some of the popular trios to watch out for at FNCS Season 4 are Bugha, Avery & Jamper, Mongraal, mitr0 & Tayson, Chap, Coop & Skqttles and Benjyfishy, Savage & LeTsHe.

FNCS Season 4 schedule

FNCS Week 1: October 9 - October 11

FNCS Week 2: October 16 - October 18

FNCS Week 3: October 23 - October 25

FNCS Finals: October 29 - November 1

FNCS Season 4 prize pool

Region 1st 2nd 3rd NA-West $1,650 $1,350 $1,275 NA-East $7,500 $4,500 $3,000 Europe $12,000 $10,500 $9,000 South America (Brazil) $1,650 $1,350 $1,275 Asia $1,350 $1,200 $1,125 Oceania $1,350 $1,200 $1,125 Middle East $1,350 $1,200 $1,125

Fortnite FNCS Season 4 live stream details

The hosts, Epic Games, will be broadcasting FNCS Season 4 events on the official website. Additionally, FNCS Season 4 live stream will also be available on the Fortnite's official Twitch channel.

