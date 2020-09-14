G2 Esports Win BLAST Valorant Ignition Series Tournament, Take Home €50,000

G2 Esports further enhanced its reputation as the best Valorant team in the world by winning the BLAST Twitch Invitational tournament on Sunday. Their sixth straight Valorant tournament winners medal, G2 faced tough competition from FunPlus Phoenix in the finals but eventually triumphed 3-2 in the best-of-five series finale.

BLAST, known primarily for hosting Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS: GO) tournaments, had a stellar entry into the Valorant esports scene with the weekend's event that spanned across three days. G2 Esports, FunPlus Phoenix, Ninjas in Pyjamas, and Team Liquid were the four participating teams in the event, that utilised the tried-and-tested double-elimination bracket system. The three-day event was streamed on Twitch.

Also Read | Valorant Ignition Series Event Announced By BLAST With Lucrative €50,000 Prize Pool

G2 scored a dominant 2-0 win over Team Liquid to advance to the upper bracket final, while FunPlus Phoenix swooped Ninjas in Pyjamas in the opening two maps to set up a match against G2, in which FunPlus were soundly beaten, losing 2-0. However, FunPlus managed to earn a rematch with the European powerhouse, this time with €25,000 in stake, after beating Team Liquid, 2-0, in the lower bracket final.

Despite failing to score a map win in the previous meeting, FunPlus scored not one, but two map victories, forcing a Game 5 against G2. A close 13-11 win in Map 5 helped G2 secure the crown and take home the €25,000 cash prize.

Also Read | Jordan Henderson's FIFA 21 Stats Brought Into Question, Fans Slam EA Sports

G2's Ardis 'ardiis' Svarenieks was crowned tournament MVP. Ardis Svarenieks, a former Latvian CS: GO player, finished the tournament with 237 Aces and a kill/death ratio of 1.15. Sunday's win marked an impressive 10th Valorant tournament win for ardiis since Valorant competitive events were first introduced back in May 2020.

BLAST Valorant Ignition Series results

Friday, September 11

G2 Esports 2-0 Ninjas in Pyjamas

FunPlus Phoenix 2-0 Team Liquid

Saturday, September 12

Team Liquid 2-0 Ninjas in Pyjamas

G2 Esports 2-0 FunPlus Phoenix

Sunday, September 13

FunPlus Phoenix 2-0 Team Liquid

G2 Esports 3-2 FunPlus Phoenix

BLAST Twitch Invitational prize pool

G2 Esports - €25,000 ($29,635) FunPlus Phoenix - €12,500 ($14,818) Team Liquid - €7,500 ($8,891) Ninjas in Pyjamas - €5,000 ($5,927)

Also Read | David Beckham Co-owned Guild Esports To Go Public Soon With IPO On London Stock Exchange

Also Read | ESL One Rio Major 2020 Cancelled Due To COVID-19, IEM Global Challenge Announced

(Image Credits: Valorant Twitter Handle)