Fortnite Week 8 Challenges Leaked: When Will The Week 8 Challenges Come Out In Fortnite?

Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 has been an exciting ride so far; however, we are now only a few weeks away from entering the next big season in the battle royale game. The weekly challenges for Season 4 will be available over three more weeks before Season 5 finally rolls out, until there's some kind of a delay. We are now set to enter Week 8 of the beloved Marvel-themed season which will soon go live on servers.

And just like any other week, we already know the list of all tasks that will be available to complete as the Fortnite Week 8 challenges were leaked by data miners. So, let us quickly walk you through all the challenges that you will be able to complete throughout the week.

Fortnite Week 8 challenges leaked

Epic Games rolls out a total of seven challenges every week, which fans can complete to level up their Season 4 Battle Pass and earn plenty of XP, among other exciting rewards. As per the leak, here are the challenges that will be available in Fortnite Season 4, Week 5:

Search for 7 chests at the Sweaty Sands

Secure 5 eliminations at the Stark Industries

Drive a car or truck through a rift

Eliminate 5 opponents while jumping or falling

Headshot 35 Doom Henchmen or Stark Robots

Visit 5 different named locations in a single match

Deal damage to 15,000 opponents with Assault Rifles or Sniper Rifles

Almost every challenge available this week is straightforward and easy to complete; however, it doesn't offer anything new or exciting. The last challenge on the list is a team challenge that grants players 50,000 XP instead of the regular 25,000 XP that you will get for completing the rest of the challenges. It is still fairly easy to complete and wouldn't take much time if you drop into Team Rumble and team up with your friends. However, you can still choose to complete it in solos just like any other challenge.

It is also worth noting that the developers may end up making certain changes to the Fortnite Week 8 challenges before they finally go live on servers as they were obtained through data mining and are not official yet.

When do weekly challenges come out?

The Fortnite Week 8 challenges will go live on servers on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at 7:00 PM EST. This is when Epic Games generally releases the Fortnite weekly challenges on servers. The Fortnite Week 8 challenges will be available across Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, and Android platforms. Participating in the above challenges will give players an opportunity to quickly level up their Battle Passes and earn a variety of rewards.

Image credits: Epic Games