Jimmy Butler's 2K21 Mid-range Shot Rating Given 20 Points Lower Than Kyle O’Quinn's

While the new NBA 2K21 is being praised for its gameplay, there have been complaints about the ratings awarded in the game. While most fans agreed with the overall ratings released a few days ago, the recent ratings ranked Jimmy Butler's mid-range shot below Kyle O'Quinn's. Butler shot 37% from mid-range last season, while Kyle O'Quinn shot 19% from the same.

Also read | Jimmy Butler 2nd player in history to lead his team in every major stat in NBA Finals

2K21 ranks Kyle O’Quinn mid-range shot above the Jimmy Butler mid-range shot

Kyle O’Quinn’s 2K21 mid-range shot rating is 20 points higher than Jimmy Butler’s... pic.twitter.com/gWQ7QcdQvY — nbaontop_ (@nbaontop_) October 27, 2020

Butler was ranked at 66, while Kyle O'Quinn sat 22 points above him at 88. Butler, who led Miami to its first NBA Finals appearance since 2014, averaged 22.2 points during the playoffs and 19.9 points during the regular season. On the other hand, O'Quinn averaged 3.5 points and 4 rebounds per game. While some Heat fans were really unhappy with the ratings, some joked about NBA 2K21's makers not actually watching the NBA.

Also read | Jimmy Butler played all but 48 seconds in Heat's stunning Game 5 win over Lakers

NBA fans on Jimmy Butler's mid-range shot rating

Kyle O’Quinn has a midrange rating of 88 and Jimmy Butler has a midrange rating of 66 in NBA2K21. How does that make any sense? — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) October 26, 2020

Makes sense if you know 2k is trash. — CGhi (@GallagherArtist) October 26, 2020

LMFAOOOO Jimmy Butler is literally known for his midrange game. Lol who does this shit? https://t.co/PNdHOmsFDX — blackakashi 🇧🇸 (@N8TheCre8tive) October 27, 2020

2k got Jimmy Butler midrange at a 66. Needs to change ASAP — DAME💫 (@Ayeee_Damien) October 11, 2020

How does Jimmy butler have a C for midrange ?? @NBA2K — Jon (@Jonyoung25) October 11, 2020

Also read | Jimmy Butler explains “you’re in trouble” trash talk with LeBron in Game 3 win over Lakers

While he ranked low for mid-range shots, Butler was among the nine players to rank above 90 in the NBA 2K21 ratings, clocking in at 93. He was also the only Heat player on the list. This NBA postseason, Butler became the second player apart from LeBron James to post multiple 30 point triple-doubles during the finals. He is also the first player in NBA Finals history to record 35 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and 5 steals during a game.

Jimmy Butler is the 1st player in NBA Finals history to record 35+ points, 10+ rebounds, 10+ assists and 5+ steals. He is just the 2nd player to reach those numbers in NBA playoffs history: Gary Payton 35 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, and 6 steals in May 2000 (First Round). pic.twitter.com/j3bdzQeK8P — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) October 10, 2020

Also read | NBA 2K21 ratings: LeBron James tops list at 98; Giannis, Anthony Davis follow

(Image credits: NBA website)