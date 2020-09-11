Jordan Henderson's FIFA 21 Stats Brought Into Question, Fans Slam EA Sports

The FIFA 21 ratings that were unveiled recently by EA Sports haven't gone down well with fans of several football stars. While fans have been left disgruntled every year regarding the ratings, fans have been left particularly puzzled by this year's FIFA 21 ratings. These complaints shot up after it was revealed that Jordan Henderson's overall was rated higher than expected.

Also Read | Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson named FWA Footballer of the Year for 2019-2020

Jordan Henderson rated 86 in FIFA 21

Jordan Henderson achieved the incredible milestone of captaining his side to their first Premier League title last season. The Liverpool captain's efforts in guiding Liverpool to the Premier League title saw him bag an 86 rating in FIFA 21. Interestingly, Manchester United star Paul Pogba has also been handed a similar rating by EA Sports.

Fans could not come to terms with the fact that Jordan Henderson was tied with Paul Pogba in the FIFA 21 ratings. However, some fans were expecting that the Liverpool captain would receive an improved rating as compared to the Frenchman, who spent most part of the season on the sidelines due to various injury issues.

Also Read | Jordan Henderson voices Liverpool's concern of being heard cussing in empty stadiums

Fans react to Jordan Henderson's rating

NO, POGBA DESERVES BETTER — Ciider Tha'Creator (@SaintyCiider_) September 10, 2020

What chocking is that Pogba aint a 83 or something. Finally a deserved rating for Henderson 👌🏻 — JN (@nasm4n) September 10, 2020

No hendo is better than pogba — Mhseи ☂️ (@Mhsenzz) September 11, 2020

Its like comparing a Lamborghini to a pickup truck..Ones more useful but... — redstr1pe (@redstr1p3) September 11, 2020

Henderson consistently outperforms Pogba for the past 3 seasons but No, Henderson will always be bad to people cos he had a slow paced career going up while Pogba keeps regressing but with sporadic flashes of brilliance. — Gazman (@g_zzm_n) September 11, 2020

Also Read | Wijnaldum set to meet Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp ahead of potential Barcelona move

Liverpool players dominate FIFA 21 ratings

On the other hand, some fans also complained that the two players' ratings shouldn't have been the same, implying that Pogba should have received a better rating. Some also mocked the Liverpool star for his lack of pace which was well attributed in the game, as he received a 65 rating.

Liverpool players dominated the top 100 of the FIFA 21 ratings, with 10 Reds making the cut. Four of Jordan Henderson's teammates - Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Alisson Becker received a 90 rating. Interestingly, apart from Alisson, the other three finished in the top 10, while the shot-stopper managed to finish 12th.

Roberto Firmino, Andrew Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho were awarded an 87 rating in FIFA 21. On the other hand, Liverpool target and Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara saw his rating downgraded to 85. He is now level with Giorginio Wijnaldum, who might make way for Alcantara at Anfield if the Dutchman's transfer to Barcelona materialises.

Also Read | Liverpool set to receive ANOTHER £5m after Koeman's decision to keep Coutinho at Barcelona

Image courtesy: Liverpool Twitter, Jordan Henderson Instagram