Jordan Henderson Voices Liverpool's Concern Of Being Heard Cussing in Empty Stadiums

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has revealed that his manager Jurgen Klopp and he himself will have to mind their language upon the Premier League restart. There are still 92 Premier League fixtures left until the end of the season and every game will be played behind closed doors due to the pandemic. The Premier League restart will see Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool go up against local rivals Everton for the first time in three months since the coronavirus crisis suspended football in March. Jordan Henderson admitted that he is worried about his profanity being picked up by the television microphones due to the eerie silence inside the stadiums.

Premier League restart: Jordan Henderson raises concern

Although Jurgen Klopp's Reds are cruising towards their first league title in 30 years, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has aired concern about his foul language being picked up by television microphones. With no fans present inside the stadiums upon the Premier League restart this week, Liverpool star Jordan Henderson is worried that manager Jurgen Klopp and his own cussing will get picked up on live television. In 2018, Jordan Henderson was caught swearing in an England jersey during a behind-closed-doors friendly against Croatia.

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson on his worries about being caught swearing.



"I'm more worried about my language when I’m playing.



"I don’t want to have to apologise to everybody after every single match, so I need to be careful, especially in the heat of the game." pic.twitter.com/Mn4Ed8oFAB — SBOBET (@SBOBET) June 15, 2020

Television microphones picked up the profanity used by the 29-year-old and Jordan Henderson spoke to Liverpool FC Magazine claiming that he needs to be 'careful' and keep his swearing on the pitch down to a minimum. Henderson revealed that it will be tough not to get carried away by the heat of the moment. Jordan Henderson also stated that he doesn't want to apologise for his language after every game and stated that even Jurgen Klopp is facing some pressure to keep control of his cussing once the Premier League resumes. Although Jurgen Klopp appears to be a calm character off the field, the German boss is full of emotion and outbursts in the technical area during the games. By his own admission, Klopp revealed that some of his players could get a 'shock' when they hear him barking out instructions louder than usual.

Premier League restart: Everton vs Liverpool

Liverpool will return to Premier League action on Sunday, June 21, 103 days after their last game. The Everton vs Liverpool clash will take place at Goodison Park. Liverpool require six points to get over the line and win their first league title in 30 years.

Image Credits - Jordan Henderson Instagram