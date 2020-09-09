Georginio Wijnaldum has been linked with a move away from Anfield and is set to meet Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp to hold discussions over his future as the links to Barcelona grow. Liverpool are yet to make a concrete decision on the future of Georginio Wijnaldum, but it is reported that Klopp is apprehensive about letting one his key players leave.

Wijnaldum set to meet Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp ahead of potential Barcelona move

Georginio Wijnaldum has carved a massive reputation for himself with great consistency levels and has been a pillar of certainty under Jurgen Klopp. The Dutch midfielder was instrumental in a season in which Liverpool were crowned champions of England for the first time in 30 years. Reports suggest that Wijnaldum's representatives and the club have entered into talks with differences over the length of a new deal, which is reportedly the bone of contention.

Wijnaldum will return to England and have a word directly with Klopp regarding his future. The Barcelona target was away on international duty representing the Netherlands against Italy and Poland in the Nations League. Barcelona, on the other hand, are looking at a squad overhaul and Ronald Koeman is keen on having his fellow Dutchman on board, according to De Telegraaf.

The midfielder has been an integral part of Klopp’s reconstruction at Liverpool and has been a key member of the team that has gone on to become the champions of England as well as Europe and the world. Wijnaldum was also one of the players who featured most in Klopp's lineup throughout the season. His double against Barcelona in the 2019 Champions League campaign was also the stuff of legend in one of the most miraculous comebacks in the competition's history.

The LaLiga giants, on the other hand, have been inconsistent throughout the campaign and will look to rebuild under new boss Ronald Koeman, who looks set to ship out some names. Barcelona are likely to ship out Arturo Vidal and Luis Suarez, both of whom have been told they are surplus to Koeman's requirements. Koeman has reportedly identified weak spots in the Barcelona midfield and is keen to pair Frenkie de Jong with Gini Wijnaldum in the middle of the park.

Liverpool transfer news: Wijnaldum exit likely to shape Thiago transfer situation

With Liverpool having made only one summer signing in the form of Greek left-back Kostas Tsimikas, Reds supporters have been left frustrated with a lack of intent in the transfer market. Liverpool have increasingly been linked with a move for Thiago, though there has been little progress on that front. The latest roundup of Liverpool transfer news indicates that Liverpool are focusing on outgoings at the moment in order to raise funds. Klopp is reportedly keen on keeping hold of Wijnaldum and will only move for Thiago after the outgoings raise cash and space in the squad.

Barcelona transfer news: Exits expected with minimal incomings

Barcelona are reportedly keen on the services of Lyon's Memphis Depay, with Lyon also open to his exit. The Catalan giants are also eyeing Man City's Eric Garcia, who has refused to extend his deal at the Etihad. Garcia, Depay and Wijnaldum are expected to be the incomings for Barcelona as soon as they facilitate the exits of players such as Luis Suarez and Arturo Vidal.

Image Source: Gini Wijnaldum Twitter