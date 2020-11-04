Kobe Bryant NBA 2K21 Next Gen First Look LEAKED Featuring Visual Overhaul

Last week, 2K Sports unveiled the first renders of Kobe Bryant's Next Gen form in NBA 2K21. The renders gained a lot of traction online as fans praised the designers for the massively visual improvements with respect to Kobe's in-game features. Gone were the days of fans slamming 2K for getting Kobe's facial features wrong and making his avatar looked like an "egg-head".

Kobe's sudden death at the start of the year meant the developers could not scan his face like the previous years. Despite the setback, the re-rendered version of the late Kobe Bryant resembled the look of the Los Angeles Lakers icon from his prime days.

Happy Wednesday, 2K fans! How about a first look at one of the updated versions of Kobe on next-gen? All the different versions of Kobe's have been updated for next-gen! pic.twitter.com/b9ecsVC8gh — NBA 2KTV (@NBA2K_2KTV) October 28, 2020

NBA 2K21 Next Gen form screenshot leaked online

On Tuesday, 2K Insiders leaked the first screenshot of Kobe's Next Gen form. This time donning the Lakers' purple strip, Kobe can be seen with a basketball in his right hand, rocking a confident look. The second screenshot shows Kobe dribbling the ball, presumably to move past the defending Tracy McGrady. Both screenshots were posted online by NBA 2KTV:

Earlier this week, another version of Kobe's Next Gen form appeared on social media, which featured the Lakers legend rocking his 'afro' look. Famously known as "Frobe" version of the player, the look is reminiscent of Bryant's earlier days in the NBA, when he won a three-peat between 2000 and 2002.

Are you ready to see another next-gen version of NBA legend Kobe Bryant? Here's your first look at the updated young Kobe donning #8 in #NBA2K21! pic.twitter.com/woSh8k6s1h — NBA 2KTV (@NBA2K_2KTV) November 2, 2020

If reports are to be believed, NBA 2K21 will feature several versions of Kobe Bryant, which will serve as the game's tribute to one of the most influential players in NBA history. His NBA 2K21 avatar will have a rating of 98. While the game has already been out for over two months now, several features and aspects of the newest title are yet to be unveiled.

Details of MyTeam, MyNBA, The Neighborhood will likely be released in the coming weeks. Most of the feature will come with the Kobe Bryant version of the game. The game will also be released with enhanced visuals for Play Station 5 and Xbox Series X.

Kobe Bryant death

Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, was killed in a tragic helicopter crash near Calabasas, California. Kobe Bryant played for the Lakers between 1996 and 2016, winning five NBA championships, the NBA MVP award in 2008 and the NBA Finals MVP in 2009 and 2010.

(Image Credits: NBA 2K21TV Twitter)