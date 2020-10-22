Kobe And Gianna Are Among 2020s Most-used Baby Names: Report

On January 26, Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna – fondly known as Gigi – passed away in a tragic helicopter crash. Their loss was mourned by the whole world, who poured in countless tributes. From celebrities to fans, social media posts, murals and many more ways were utilised to pay homage to the father-daughter duo. The tributes, per reports, also include naming children Kobe and Gianna.

Kobe and Gianna among most common baby names 2020

Per reports, people have chosen to name their children after the five-time NBA champion and his daughter. "Kobe" and "Gianna" have been commonly used names for basketball players. As per BabyCenter, the names 'Kobe' and 'Gianna' have been increasing in popularity.

Kobe was listed as a top-rising name for a boy, and it landed at No. 216, apparently moving 379 spots. Gianna, on the other hand, was listed No. 24 on the girls' list. "Gianna" jumped up 52 spots. Many people have also used these names as middle names.

Pau Gasol names his daughter after Gianna

Gasol, who was Bryant's former teammate, named his daughter " Elisabet Gianna Gasol" after Gigi. Gasol announced the news on social media. "The delivery went really well and we couldn't be happier!! Elisabet Gianna Gasol, a very meaningful name for our super beautiful daughter!!" Gasol wrote, while also adding "girldad" in a hashtag. Bryant, who had four daughters with his wife Vanessa, often called himself "girl dad". "My goddaughter is here!!!!" Vanessa wrote after Elisabet was born.

Both Gianna and Bryant were on their way to a basketball game at the Mamba Academy in Thousand Oaks when the plane crashed. Bryant, who played with the Los Angeles Lakers for 20 years, won five NBA titles with the team. Bryant was drafted in 1996 and retired in 2016. Gianna wanted to follow in Bryant's footsteps and play in the WNBA. It was due to Gianna's passion that Bryant had started attending NBA games regularly for the 2019-20 season.

(Image credits: AP)