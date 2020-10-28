Vanessa Bryant Congratulates Kobe Bryant's Business Partner Mookie Betts Post World Series

The city of Los Angeles erupted in joy from the comfort of their homes as the Los Angeles Dodgers finally delivered on their promise on Tuesday. The Dodgers were crowned World Series 2020 winners after they defeated Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6, to gain an unassailable 4-2 lead and win the championship. Mookie Betts starred for his new franchise as the Dodgers ended their 32-year wait for glory.

Dodgers World Series champions: Vanessa Bryant congratulates Kobe Bryant's business partner Mookie Betts

Soon after the Dodgers were crowned World Series 2020 winners, plaudits flew in for Mookie Betts, who starred in their Game 6 win over the Rays. Betts was one of the major signings by the Dodgers in the offseason and the 28-year-old justified his multi-million-dollar contract with a clutch performance in Texas. Among his many admirers was Vanessa Bryant, wife of the late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Vanessa Bryant took to Instagram to congratulate Mookie Betts on his achievement, sharing a picture of him sipping the energy drink Body Armor. Incidentally, the 28-year-old and the late Kobe Bryant were business partners in the sports drink company. Along with Betts and Bryant, fellow American sports superstars Klay Thompson, Ryan Blaney, Mike Trout, Naomi Osaka, Baker Mayfield, Andrew Luck and Rob Gronkowski are involved with the company.

(Image Courtesy: Vanessa Bryant Instagram)

Mookie Betts was among the sports stars Kobe Bryant inspired before his untimely death in January this year. The 28-year-old had referenced Kobe's success and mentality and revealed that he had drawn on 'Mamba Mentality' on big occasions during his career. Going into Game 7 of the National League Championship Series, Betts had called for a tougher mentality and a killer instinct to finish the job. In an interview with Body Armor, the Dodgers star revealed that the Lakers' legend's words of wisdom had helped him recover from a difficult phase in his career.

Betts had revealed that he was struggling in 2019 and had no idea who to approach and talk to about it. The 28-year-old said that he sent Kobe a text and asked him how he prepared each and every day from a mental perspective and what was his way to steer away from failure. Kobe responded by saying that each and every day he wanted to be the best person in the gym and put on a show every time.

Betts revealed that the change in mindset and perspective helped him and things took a turn for the better. The Dodgers star had previously also revealed his last conversation with Kobe and had told him that he would catch up with him in LA. Betts was then a Red Sox player but was traded to the Dodgers weeks after Kobe Bryant's tragic death.

(Image Courtesy: Mookie Betts Twitter, drinkbodyarmor.com)