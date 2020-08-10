PMCO Fall Split 2020 Boasts Of Record-breaking 80,000 Registrations

It's not even 24 hours since PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 Spring Split came to a close. The organisers have already started hyping up the Fall Split of the 2020 season. The growing popularity of PUBG MOBILE in the eSports community was once again on show as the developers boasted a record-breaking 80,000 registrations for the open-for-all PMCO Fall Split 2020 qualifiers.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Beta 1.0 Brings Erangel 2.0, Livik Improvements, New Weapon And Cheer Park

In a statement issued on Sunday, PUBG MOBILE announced that the registrations for the PMCO Fall Split 2020 qualifiers is the biggest turnout in the game's history. Shared during the PMWL Finals East, the developers also boasted their improved mechanism to identify hackers. They claimed as many as 531 teams were disqualified from the qualifying stage, thanks to their "Ban Pan system."

"First off, we would like to thank you for what became the biggest registration turnout in the PUBG MOBILE history, as over 80,000 teams have signed up for the upcoming PMCO 2020 Fall Split!"

The qualifiers for PMCO Fall Split 2020 started in July. With the conclusion of PMWL Finals Spring Split, PUBG MOBILE is all set to kickstart its PMCO Fall Split 2020 journey with the group stages, which start August 11 in several regions. The fourth edition of PUBG MOBILE Club Open (PMCO) will be played in a total of 16 regions. Group stages will commence on Tuesday, August 11, and will continue till October 11.

Also Read | How To Reduce Ping In PUBG Mobile? Learn The 3 Easy Tricks Here

A total of 32 teams - qualified and invited - will participate in the group stages. The top 24 teams will proceed to the semi-final round. The teams on the top of the points table during the semi-finals will battle against each other in the PMCO Fall Split Regional Finals 2020. In addition to PMCO, PUBG MOBILE Pro League will be held in several regions like South Asia, America, Europe and MENA (the Middle East and North America).

PMCO Fall Split 2020 schedule: Group Stage

August 11 to 30: PMCO North America, PMCO LATAM, PMCO Brazil and PMCO Iraq

August 12 to 30: PMCO South Asia, PMCO India

August 25 to September 13: PMCO Pakistan, PMCO Wildcard

September 1 to 20: PMCO Europe, PMCO CIS, PMCO Middle East

September 12 to 20: PMCO SEA Wildcard

September 22 to October 11: PMCO Turkey, PMCO Germany, PMCO Egypt, PMCO Saudi Arabia

Also Read | PMWL Kill Leaders From Finals Day 2: Cloud9 Aderr Headlines With 18 Scalps

Also Read | How To Stream PUBG Mobile On YouTube? Here Is An Easy Method For You

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Esports Instagram Handle)