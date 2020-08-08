PMWL Kill Leaders From Finals Day 2: Cloud9 Aderr Headlines With 18 Scalps

Bigetron RA took a 16-point lead over second-placed BOX Gaming as Day 2 of PMWL Finals East Zone came to a close. Meanwhile, in the West, Cloud9 kept hold of their top spot, although they are now tied at 174 points with Futbolist. With Day 3 of the PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 Finals set to commence soon, here's a look at the teams and players who dominated the kill feed on Day 2:

PMWL kill leaders: East Zone

Current leaders, Bigetron RA has so far had the best offence in the East Zone finals. They have scored 72 kills in 12 matches, on route to 2 Chicken Dinners. Vietnamese side BOX Gaming closely follow the leaders with 69 kills on the board. BOX failed to replicate its Day 1 performances, thereby handing the top spot to BTR. With four Chicken Dinners to their name, RRQ Athena are currently third in the overall table. They are joint-third on the kill feed with TSM Entity (60 kills each).

TSM Entity might be only sixth overall in the table, but their stellar firepower was on full display on Friday. TSM ZGod led in the kill department with 14 on Day 2; TSM scored 35 as a team. Team IND 420op (13 kills), RRQ Beer11 (12 kills), OR GILL and RRQ Earny (11 kills each) make up the Indian-dominated top five.

The Grand Finals kill leaders of Day 2 in the PUBG MOBILE World League East! #PMWL pic.twitter.com/GbFBr9fJ5p — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) August 7, 2020

Also Read | PMWL Super Weekend Standings Week 3 Day 5 For East And West Teams

PMWL kill leaders: West Zone

Futbolist were the biggest winners on Day 2 as they managed to cut the deficit on leaders Cloud9. Currently, both teams are on 174 points; C9 leading due its superior win count. Futbolist has also mustered the most kills so far in the PMWL Finals (81 kills). Cloud9 is second in that respect, having scored 72 kill points. With 58 kills on the board, Team Queso takes up the third spot.

Cloud9 Aderr was the top fragger on Day 2 with 18 scalps to his name. Futbolist Raum takes the second position with 17 kills. Team Queso Ayala, Futbolist Lovazin (14 kills each) and Nova AZ (13 kills) complete the top five.

The Grand Finals kill leaders of Day 2 in the PUBG MOBILE World League West! #PMWL pic.twitter.com/5fU9uIGkjB — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) August 8, 2020

Also Read | How To Join Custom Room In PUBG Mobile? Explained In Detail

PMWL Finals standings: Day 2

The Grand Finals Day 2 leaderboard and the overall finals of the PUBG MOBILE World League East! #PMWL



RRQ Athena dominating coming into Day 2. With only two remaining days of the Grand Finals, who will win that champion title? #BeTheOne pic.twitter.com/mf8BFZB5zK — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) August 7, 2020

The Grand Finals Day 2 leaderboard and the overall finals of the PUBG MOBILE World League West! #PMWL



With only two remaining days of the Grand Finals, who will win that champion title? #BeTheOne pic.twitter.com/XdepzBA0KN — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) August 8, 2020

PMWL Finals Day 3 will start on Saturday, August 8. Matches will start at 5:30 PM IST in the East Zone and at 11:30 PM IST in the West. Streaming will be available on PUBG MOBILE Esports' YouTube channel.

Also Read | PMWL Finals Standings And Results Of Day 1 For East And West Teams

Also Read | PMWL Kill Leaders From Finals Day 1: BOX Break & C9 Beowulf Take Charge

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Esports Twitter Handle)