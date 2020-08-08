PUBG Mobile Beta 1.0 Brings Erangel 2.0, Livik Improvements, New Weapon And Cheer Park

Tencent Games has officially released a new PUBG Mobile beta update 1.0 that will allow fans to test out a bunch of new features offered in the battle royale game. The latest update brings several new features and changes that fans will get to experience on PUBG Mobile version before a global launch.

PUBG Mobile beta update 1.0 adds Erangel 2.0 map

The Erangel 2.0 map is one of the major highlights of this PUBG update 1.0 that is now live on the beta server. The map was first announced on the game’s official Discord server where it spoke about what the fans can expect from the latest map. The new map offers a few design changes along with improved graphics and other building adjustments. In addition, there will be adjustments to large resource points such as Mylta Power, Quarry, Prison, and a few other play zones. Fans will also get new map trenches which include added trenches, abandoned tanks, and wooden barricades. Moreover, there will be some building structure changes.

PUBG Mobile beta update 1.0 - Other features

Apart from the Erangel 2.0 map, the new PUBG Mobile beta update 1.0 also brings a few exciting features and content. This includes the addition of a Cheer Park that features Training Ground 2.0, Cheer Park Showdowns, and Island in the lake at Cheer Park.

There are also a bunch of Livik improvements including Stage balancing, art and graphic improvements, the addition of a New Weapon – M1014, and some important bug fixes. There are also some system improvements to UI. Lastly, the PUBG Mobile has also been revamped to resemble the ones we have on PC.

Tencent has rolled out the new beta update for Android platforms, however, the iOS is yet to be released. However, you should note that this is just a beta update that has been released only to test the new features added in the game. This means that there could be some last-minute changes and not all the features may arrive in the global version of the game.

Image credits: PUBG