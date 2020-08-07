How To Reduce Ping In PUBG Mobile? Learn The 3 Easy Tricks Here

With over 100 million+ downloads on Google Play Store and an overall rating of 4.3 stars, PUBG Mobile is one of the greatest survival games in the world. It is loved the most for its incredible gaming interface and user experience. While many players were scared that the online multiplayer would get banned, the game changed its Privacy Policy in India to avoid any gaming interruptions for its community in the country because of its national origin.
Apart from this, the only thing that could affect a gaming experience is playing in High Ping. This is the reason why many players are trying to find out how to reduce ping in PUBG Mobile. If you are wondering the same, do not worry, here is all you need to know.
Sometimes when you play a match in the survival game, you would find it lagging without any reason. This is because you are playing in a High Ping situation. To reduce lag, you need to know how to check Ping in PUBG Mobile app.
Also Read | How To Get Companion In PUBG Mobile? Learn How To Get Falcon For Free
Also Read | How to send BP in PUBG Mobile? How many friends can you send BP coins to?
Once you have checked your Ping and if it is very high, this means that your game is going to lag a lot. Follow the steps given below to understand how to reduce ping in PUBG Mobile.
All Images ~ Screenshot from the game
Also Read | How to send gifts in PUBG Mobile? Gift your friends clothes & more using this method
Also Read | PUBG Mobile new policy for India: What is the new privacy policy for Indian players?