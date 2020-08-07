How To Reduce Ping In PUBG Mobile? Learn The 3 Easy Tricks Here

With over 100 million+ downloads on Google Play Store and an overall rating of 4.3 stars, PUBG Mobile is one of the greatest survival games in the world. It is loved the most for its incredible gaming interface and user experience. While many players were scared that the online multiplayer would get banned, the game changed its Privacy Policy in India to avoid any gaming interruptions for its community in the country because of its national origin.

Apart from this, the only thing that could affect a gaming experience is playing in High Ping. This is the reason why many players are trying to find out how to reduce ping in PUBG Mobile. If you are wondering the same, do not worry, here is all you need to know.

How to reduce ping in PUBG Mobile?

Sometimes when you play a match in the survival game, you would find it lagging without any reason. This is because you are playing in a High Ping situation. To reduce lag, you need to know how to check Ping in PUBG Mobile app.

Also Read | How To Get Companion In PUBG Mobile? Learn How To Get Falcon For Free

Check Ping in PUBG Mobile app

To check Ping in PUBG Mobile, all you need to do is open the game app.

There you will find a 'Wifi' or the network symbol on the top-right corner.

This Wifi symbol signifies the Ping in PUBG Mobile. To check Ping in PUBG mobile, all you have to do is look at the network symbol on the top-right corner and see which colour it is.

If it is green then you are having a Low Ping situation, however, if it is orange or yellow, this means the Ping is medium-high. If it is Red in colour, it defines that you are in a High Ping situation.

Also Read | How to send BP in PUBG Mobile? How many friends can you send BP coins to?

Reduce lag in PUBG Mobile

Once you have checked your Ping and if it is very high, this means that your game is going to lag a lot. Follow the steps given below to understand how to reduce ping in PUBG Mobile.

Check your Internet connection speed: An internet connection is one of the many reasons why your game Ping is high. To reduce the lag, check if the internet is working fine and then continue.

An internet connection is one of the many reasons why your game Ping is high. To reduce the lag, check if the internet is working fine and then continue. Choose the nearest server in PUBG Mobile: You can switch servers in PUBG Mobile. If you are having a High Ping, you can lower your Ping in PUBG Mobile by changing to your nearest server. If you are an Asian, Asia Server will be your nearest, choose Asia in the PUBG Mobile Settings and you will not have any Ping issues.

Repair PUBG Game: Sometimes the game experiences some glitches or it may also crash. If you have tried all the methods, log out from your PUBG Account and there you will see a log-in window appear. In the same window, you will be able to find a "Repair" option on the right side of the app screen. Just choose it and it will repair itself.

All Images ~ Screenshot from the game

Also Read | How to send gifts in PUBG Mobile? Gift your friends clothes & more using this method

Also Read | PUBG Mobile new policy for India: What is the new privacy policy for Indian players?