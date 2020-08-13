PMCO Fall Split India Results, Overall Standings After Day 1 And Full Schedule For Day 2

Just days after the conclusion of the 2020 PUBG MOBILE Spring Season, teams have already started their journey in the Fall season. The group stages of PUBG MOBILE Club Open (PMCO Fall Spilt) commenced in several regions on August 11. The PMCO Fall Split India 2020 kicked off on Wednesday, August 12.

PMCO Fall Split India results, leaderboard after Day 1

16 teams were in action on Day 1 (out of a total 32), where a total of 4 matches was played. Team XSpark dominated the lobby as they scored two Chicken Dinners and 37 kills, taking the top spot with 85 points to their name. Fallen Angelz came in at second with 56 points and 28 kills. Team Mayhem (52 points), NinjaX Team and Aztecs ESP (37 points) completed the top five at the end Day 1.

Team WWCD Kills Total Points 1 XSpark 2 37 85 2 Fallen Angelz 0 28 56 3 Team Mayhem 0 23 52 4 NinjaX Team 1 16 51 5 Aztecs ESP 1 16 37 6 MCYS 0 11 34 7 DND Mahewians 0 8 33 8 Lord Fam 0 11 30 9 Haters Esports 0 8 30 10 MCOPS Esports 0 12 25 11 TXO 0 8 24 12 Team F4 0 9 22 13 Team INGL 0 5 21 14 UP50Esports 0 10 20 15 FINTOX 0 9 19 16 Indian Official 0 6 15

PMCO Fall Split India schedule: Day 2

Group C and Group D will be action on Day 2. Once again, four matches will be played, one each in Erangel, Sanhok, Miramar and Vikendi. At the end of the six days in the Group Stage, the top 24 teams will qualify for the semi-finals. PMCO Fall Split 2020 has a combined prize pool of $1,000,000. Day 2 action will commence at 6:00 PM IST on Thursday, August 13. Live streaming will be available on UBG Mobile Esports' YouTube channel.

Teams in Group C: Reckoning, REVENGE CORVUS, BlitzkriegXP, Nox Official, VR1 Esports, DTHesports, Futurestation, STALWART ESPORTS

Teams in Group D: Team LegStump, Optimum Esports, HEX ReaperX, Team ESN, WeBSiTE, Nalayk, TEAM iNSANE, Reckless Esports

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Esports Twitter Handle)