PMCO Fall Split 2020: PUBG Bans And Disqualifies 531 Teams For Hacking Before Mega Event

PUBG MOBILE Club Open 2020 (PMCO Fall Split 2020) is officially set to commence from August 11. The tournament will begin with the group stages where teams from online qualifiers will participate along with teams that were invited by the organizers. These teams will eventually meet at the semi-finals. On August 9, PUBG MOBILE revealed the schedule for PMCO Fall Split 2020, which has reportedly recorded the highest number of registrations in the game's history.
While PMCO Fall Split 2020 recorded the highest number of registrations, 531 teams have been banned and disqualified from the tournament after having used hacks by PUBG MOBILE's Ban Pan anti-cheat system. The list of banned teams has not been revealed. In their official statement, the organizers thanked everyone who made it the "biggest registration turnout in PUBG MOBILE history" with over 80,000 applicants. However, they added that the huge amount of registrations for PMCO 2020 Fall Split has not stopped their "fight against the hackers, as over 500 teams have been banned or disqualified from the qualifying stage" by their Ban Pan system.
As one chapter closes, another opens! The PUBG MOBILE Club Open Group Stages, #PMCO Fall Split begins!— PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) August 10, 2020
The group stages for the Indian region will begin from August 12. The PMCO Fall Split 2020 qualifiers took place in July, where the teams competed in at least eight and a maximum of 32 games. In the end, two teams from each map – Erangel, Miramar, Vikendi and Sanhok – were chosen for the final rankings. The top teams at the end moved to the PMCO group stage.
PUBG MOBILE will release a complete list of teams (invited and qualified) later this month for the tournament. Orange Rock, TSM Entity, Team Ind, GXR Celtz, SynerGE, MegaStars and Nova GodLike, who represented their region during PMWL Spring Split 2020 are most likely to be among invitational teams in the tournament. A more detailed schedule will be released soon.
