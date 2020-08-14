PMCO Fall Split India 2020: Multiple Teams Accused Of Hacking During Group Stages

It has been just a couple of days that PMCO Fall Split India 2020 kicked off, but accusations of hacking have already overshadowed the regional PUBG MOBILE tournament. Prior to the start of the group stage this week, the organisers declared a ban on as many as 531 teams from the qualifying stage on account of hacking. However, as it seems, PUBG MOBILE might be forced to take some serious action after multiple teams have been accused of using foul play during Day 1 of the group stage.

Some of the top professional players like TSM Entity's Abhijeet "Ghatak" Andhare and Kull have shared social media posts, requesting the creators to quickly look into the matter. According to reports, one of the participating teams renamed themselves as ‘Hater Esports’ to continue playing in the Group Stage, which started Wednesday. Kull even shared a short clip to his Instagram handle which allegedly shows Fintox Esports using some kind of cheat mechanism during their matches. Fintox is outside the top 24 in the overall leaderboard after Day 2.

It is highly likely that PUBG MOBILE has already started investigating the matter, especially considering the organisers postponed Day 2 of the Group Stage of PMCO Fall Split Pakistan on account of suspicious behaviour from some players/teams. SXL, IDL, and 247 were just some of the teams called out in the esports community for the use of hacks like ESP and Magic Bullet.

PMCO Fall Split India results, standings: Day 2

Meanwhile, Day 2 of the Group Stage in PMCO Fall Split India 2020 concluded on Thursday. Team XSpark remains the current leaders with 85 points to their name in four matches. BlitzkriegXP (68 points), Reckless Esports (57 points), FallenAngelz (56 points) and Team Mayhem (52 points) complete the top five.

Team Total Points 1 XSpark 85 2 BlitzkriegXP 68 3 Reckless Esports 57 4 FallenAngelz 56 5 Team Mayhem 52 6 NinjaX Team 51 7 VR1 Esports 49 8 Team iNSANE 45 9 HEX ReaperX 44 10 Team Legstump 43 11 Stalwart Esports 41 12 Aztecs ESP 37 13 Reckoning 37 14 FutureStation 35 15 MCYS 34 16 Optimum Esports 33 17 DND Mahewians 33 18 Lord FAM 30 19 Haters Esports 30 20 MCOPS Esports 25 21 Website 24 22 TXO 24 23 DTHEsports 23 24 Team F4 22 25 Team INGL 21 26 UP50Esports 20 27 Revenge Corvus 19 28 FINTOX 19 29 Nalayk 17 30 Indian Official 15 31 NOX Official 13 31 Team ESN 10

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Twitter Handle)