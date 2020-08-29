PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Semi-Finals Day 6 Results & Overall Standings

The semi-finals for the PUBG MOBILE Club Open Fall Split 2020: India have finally concluded. Twenty-one teams, which were divided into three groups, played four games each day in a round-robin format. Seven teams played in each group. After PMCO Fall Split 2020 semi-finals Day 6, 14 teams have advanced to the MCO Fall Split 2020: India Finals.

PMCO Fall Split semi-finals

PMCO Fall Split 2020 India semi-finals results, standings

VR1 Esports maintained their lead with 205 points and three chicken dinners. BlitzkreigXP and Xspark followed with 204 and 202 points respectively. On the final day, Group B and C competed as only two groups played for the day. Erangel. Sanhok, Vikendi and Erangel was the map ordered followed, while the entire event was streamed live on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel.

PMCO Fall Split India results: Day 6

SQUAD NAME MATCHES WWCD KILLS TOTAL POINTS 1. VR1 ESports 16 3 79 205 2. BlitzkreigXP 16 2 86 204 3. Xspark 16 2 83 202 4. Team Insane 16 1 80 190 5. FutureStation 16 1 66 185 6. Hex ReaperX 16 2 43 179 7. Team Mayhem 16 1 53 175 8. Reckoning 16 2 73 174 9. Team INGL 16 2 53 166 10. Stalwart Esports 16 1 73 164 11. Team ESN 16 1 80 159 12. MSYS 16 1 54 144 13. Optimum Esports 16 1 57 132 14. Fintox 16 1 49 130 15. Nox Official 16 1 39 129 16. UP50Esports 16 0 45 126 17. Lord Fam 16 1 31 124 18. Fallenangelz 16 0 34 116 19. Aztecs ESP 16 1 43 111 20. Team Legstump 16 0 44 100 21. Nalayk 16 0 23 65

Note: Top 14 teams will advance to the finals

After post 20 matches in the Semi Finals of the PUBG MOBILE Club Open Fall Split 2020! Here is where the #PMCO India teams currently stands.



Watch the action live:

PMCO Fall Split 2020: Finals

The PMCO Fall Split 2020 regional finals will be scheduled in September. All top teams from the PMCO Fall Split semi-finals will compete in the finals for their particular region. Teams securing a win in the finals, along with teams qualifying in the PMPL 2020 will get to participate in the upcoming PUBG Mobile World League 2020. The PMCO Fall Split prize pool in $1,000,000.

