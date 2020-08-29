PMCO Fall Split 2020 India Semi-Finals Day 6 Results & Overall Standings

The semi-finals for the PUBG MOBILE Club Open Fall Split 2020: India have finally concluded. Twenty-one teams, which were divided into three groups, played four games each day in a round-robin format. Seven teams played in each group. After PMCO Fall Split 2020 semi-finals Day 6, 14 teams have advanced to the MCO Fall Split 2020: India Finals.
VR1 Esports maintained their lead with 205 points and three chicken dinners. BlitzkreigXP and Xspark followed with 204 and 202 points respectively. On the final day, Group B and C competed as only two groups played for the day. Erangel. Sanhok, Vikendi and Erangel was the map ordered followed, while the entire event was streamed live on PUBG Mobile Esports' official YouTube channel.
|SQUAD NAME
|MATCHES
|WWCD
|KILLS
|TOTAL POINTS
|1.
|VR1 ESports
|16
|3
|79
|205
|2.
|BlitzkreigXP
|16
|2
|86
|204
|3.
|Xspark
|16
|2
|83
|202
|4.
|Team Insane
|16
|1
|80
|190
|5.
|FutureStation
|16
|1
|66
|185
|6.
|Hex ReaperX
|16
|2
|43
|179
|7.
|Team Mayhem
|16
|1
|53
|175
|8.
|Reckoning
|16
|2
|73
|174
|9.
|Team INGL
|16
|2
|53
|166
|10.
|Stalwart Esports
|16
|1
|73
|164
|11.
|Team ESN
|16
|1
|80
|159
|12.
|MSYS
|16
|1
|54
|144
|13.
|Optimum Esports
|16
|1
|57
|132
|14.
|Fintox
|16
|1
|49
|130
|15.
|Nox Official
|16
|1
|39
|129
|16.
|UP50Esports
|16
|0
|45
|126
|17.
|Lord Fam
|16
|1
|31
|124
|18.
|Fallenangelz
|16
|0
|34
|116
|19.
|Aztecs ESP
|16
|1
|43
|111
|20.
|Team Legstump
|16
|0
|44
|100
|21.
|Nalayk
|16
|0
|23
|65
The PMCO Fall Split 2020 regional finals will be scheduled in September. All top teams from the PMCO Fall Split semi-finals will compete in the finals for their particular region. Teams securing a win in the finals, along with teams qualifying in the PMPL 2020 will get to participate in the upcoming PUBG Mobile World League 2020. The PMCO Fall Split prize pool in $1,000,000.
