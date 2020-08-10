PMWL Finals Winners: Bigetron RA (BTR) And Futbolist Bag East And West PUBG Mobile Titles

PMCO 2019 global champions Bigetron RA fended off stern competition from Orange Rock and RRQ Athena to be crowned as the winners of PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 Season Zero East Zone (in short, PMWL East). The Indonesian side were rewarded for their consistency throughout the four days of the PMWL Finals, which they ended with 287 points and 113 kills after 24 matches.

Meanwhile, Turkish side Futbolist emerged as the champions of the West after finishing nine points clear of PMPL America champions Loops Esports. Futbolist were also the team with the best offence in the West, scoring a whopping 137 kills over 24 matches, coming up to nearly 6 kills every match.

PMWL Finals winners: East Zone

PMWL East league champions, Bigetron RA entered the finals as the favourites to lift the trophy and take home the $100,000 grand prize. They achieved their target with aplomb, scoring two Chicken Dinners in 24 games. While RRQ Athena snatched the most CDs in the East (5), as mentioned above, BTR were the most consistent side in the East throughout the whole tournament.

Indian side Orange Rock took second place after some impressive performances during Day 3 and 4 of the PMWL Finals. While OR did not have the best of runs in the league stage, they improved drastically in the finals and were even, at one time, contesting for the top spot with BTR. RRQ Athena took the third spot, finishing two points off Orange Rock. BOX Gaming and U Level Up Esports completed the top five.

PMWL Finals standings/prize pool

Bigetron RA - 287 points ($100,000) Orange Rock - 278 points ($50,000) RRQ Athena - 276 points ($20,000) Box Gaming - 270 points ($10,000) U Level Up Esports - 256 points ($8,000) TSM-Entity - 237 points ($5,000) T1 - 223 points ($4,000) Valdus The Murder - 205 points ($3,000) TeamIND - 202 points ($2,000) MegaStars - 188 points ($2,000) SynerGE - 177 points ($2,000) King of Gamers Club - 169 points ($2,000) Reject Scarlet - 165 points ($2,000) GXR Celtz - 152 points ($2,000) Team Secret - 150 points ($2,000) Yoodo Gank - 142 points ($2,000)

PMWL Finals winners: West Zone

Just like BTR, Futbolist were rewarded for their consistent performances in the finals. They finished their finals campaign with 298 points, 137 kills and two Chicken Dinners. PMWL West league champions took the second spot with 289 points, 109 kills and three CDs. After placing first on Day 1 and 2, Cloud9's form tailed off during the last two days. The American side eventually had to settle for a fourth-place finish.

PMWL Finals standings/prize pool

Futbolist - 298 points ($100,000) Loops Esports - 289 points ($50,000) KoninaPower - 282 points ($20,000) Cloud9 - 274 points ($10,000) Wildcard Gaming - 269 points ($8,000) Tempo Storm - 236 points ($5,000) UDRKillers - 231 points ($4,000) Pittsburgh Knights - 227 points ($3,000) Nova Esports - 218 points ($2,000) Team Queso - 211 points ($2,000) DreamEaters - 185 points ($2,000) Team Unique - 181 points ($2,000) B4 Esports - 171 points ($2,000) Team Umbra - 133 points ($2,000) Yalla Esports - 116 points ($2,000) Alpha Legends - 75 points ($2,000)

