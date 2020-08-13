Addicted To PUBG, 16-year-old Boy Dies After Skipping Food And Water To Play Game

In a bizarre incident that took place on August 10, a 16-year-old boy reportedly died after playing PUBG mobile game for days without eating or drinking anything. The incident took place in Eluru Town in Andhra Pradesh, where the boy was rushed to hospital in extremely critical condition after his parents discovered him unconscious in his bedroom. According to reports, the boy was addicted to playing PUBG and due to the coronavirus lockdown the amount of time he spent with his phone increased rapidly.

The boy reportedly fell sick due to dehydration as he had stopped eating and drinking. As per the doctors of the private hospital, where the boy was being treated, the teenager died while he was undergoing treatment for extreme diarrhoea. This is not the first case where a person's death has been connected to the controversial game. Last month, a 13-year-old son of a policeman allegedly committed suicide after losing in PUBG. The boy, a student of Class 7 and was found hanging from a window bar at his house in Maharashtra's Nagpur city.

PUBG addiction: Similar incidents in past

In January, a 25-year-old man from Pune, Maharashtra reportedly died after he suffered from a brain stroke while playing the game. Many players, particularly in their teens, on several occasions, have used their parents' money without their consent to spend on buying accessories in the game. In June this year, a boy from Punjab spent lakhs of Rupees from his parents' bank account for buying various accessories for his game character. The government is reportedly contemplating a ban on the game because of its Chinese origin, but a decision on it is yet to be taken.

