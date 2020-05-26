CarryMinati: MS Dhoni Does Not Respond To Famous Indian YouTuber's PUBG Mobile Challenge

Indian YouTube sensation CarryMinati's stock has been soaring off late due to the major publicity he gained from his YouTube vs TikTok video. The video went viral almost immediately after CarryMinati uploaded it on his official YouTube channel. The young Indian influencer has a huge fan following across various social media platforms. He has two channels on YouTube with a combined fan following of almost 15 million.

The 20-year old youngster is an avid cricket fan and is often seen voicing his support for the Indian national team on his official handles. In a recent interview, CarryMinati revealed that he is a huge MS Dhoni fan and even went on to challenge the 2011 World Cup winning captain to play popular online multiplayer battle royale game - PUBG mobile - with him. But MS Dhoni seems to have other plans.

CarryMinati's statement after YouTube took down his popular video

CarryMinati: MS Dhoni does not respond to famous YouTuber's PUBG challenge

MS Dhoni, who is known to be a huge fan of PUBG Mobile, opted against taking up CarrMinati's invitation for the same. CarryMinati was recently in the headlines when his viral YouTube vs TikTok video smashed various records. CarryMinati subscribers got the video trending across all social media platforms and helped make it a huge hit almost instantly. The YouTube vs TikTok video became the most liked video on the online video-streaming site.

The video was also on track to become the most-watched non-musical video on YouTube before the site took down the video for unspecified reasons. Later, YouTube claimed that it took down the video because of cyber harassment, violation of usage and abusive language claims.

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni's highly-anticipated return to cricket with IPL as the Chennai Super Kings' captain, has been delayed indefinitely. The World Cup winner, who has been out of the limelight since India's semi-final loss to New Zealand at last year's World Cup, will have to wait until the coronavirus situation ends, to return to competitive cricket.

Interestingly, CarryMinati has more followers on social media (32.7 million) than MS Dhoni (30.9 million), despite the former just being 20 years old.

CarryMinati new video 'Yaalgar' dropping soon

