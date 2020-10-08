PUBG Mobile EMEA League 2020 Schedule, Prize Pool & Live Stream Details

The final step before Season Zero of PUBG Mobile Global Championship, the newly introduced PUBG Mobile EMEA League is set to commence from October 9. Featuring the best teams from Europe, Middle East and Africa, the tournament reportedly has a combined prize pool of a whopping $100,000. The top three teams from the tournament will advance to the Global Championship, which will be played in later this year.

PUBG Mobile EMEA League schedule and format

PUBG Mobile EMEA League features 32 teams representing the regional teams from PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Europe, Middle East and Africa. The tournament will be split into two phases - the League Stage and the League Finals.

The League Stage will be played for a span of two weeks between October 9 and 18. Each week will feature three match days (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) with a total of four matches scheduled for each day. At the end of the 24-match League Stage, the top 16 teams will advance to the finals.

League Stage schedule/match order

Match 1 Match 2 Match 3 Match 4 Day 1 & Day 4 A vs B C vs D A vs C B vs D Day 2 & Day 5 A vs D B vs C A vs B C vs D Day 3 & Day 6 A vs C B vs D A vs D B vs C

The League Finals will be played over four days between October 22 and 25. The 16 teams will compete against each other in a single-lobby format, with a total of 20 matches to be played in the finale (five matches each day). The team will the most aggregate points at the end of Day 4 of the finals, will claim the top prize and also get their hands on the lion's share of the prize pool.

PUBG Mobile EMEA League teams

Group A: 8rESPORTS, Team 1218, World of Wonders, NASR Esports, Royal Esports, SWAT69, Unicorns of Love, ARAB GSG

Group B: Bloodline, Konina Power, Blaze Esports, Eleven VIBES, FRAG Machines, Punishers, The Force, YaLLa Esports

Group C: Polar Ace, Naix CongenialS, HeadQuarters, OLD Team, Istanbul Wild Cats, SNAKEsquad, Team Umbra, The Monster

Group D: Godsent, Natus Vincere, Alliance, GODSENT, Klas Game Esports, IRAQI ELITE, Marines Force DE, Osh-Tekk Warriors, The Snipers

PUBG Mobile EMEA League live stream details

The tournament will be available for live streaming on PUBG Mobile Esports' official Twitch, YouTube and Facebook channels. Matches will start at 10:00 AM CT (8:30 PM IST) on all scheduled days.

(Image Credits: PUBG Mobile Esports Twitter)