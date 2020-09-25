Anthony Joshua, Diplo To Make FIFA 21 VOLTA Debut As 'Groundbreakers'

Boxing world champion Anthony Joshua is all set to make his debut in the upcoming FIFA 21 as a playable character. The WBA, WBO and IBF heavyweight champion joins world-renowned DJ, Diplo, as "Groundbreakers" for FIFA 21's popular VOLTA mode. Players will be able to select both in the five-a-side teams to embark on a new journey with VOLTA football.

"Olympic gold medallist and two-time unified heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua makes his way from the boxing ring to the small-sided game," EA Sports said in a statement released on Thursday. “Watford-born and bred, AJ isn't new to football. He'll be bringing all his experience with him into VOLTA.”

FIFA 21 playable characters in VOLTA

Anthony Joshua and Diplo will be joined by legends like Kaka, Eric Cantona and Thierry Henry. Current superstars like Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix and Paris Saint-Germain attacker Kylian Mbappe will also be available as playable talents in VOLTA. Mbappe is also the cover star for FIFA 21.

VOLTA was introduced by EA Sports in FIFA 20. The fast-paced street football action was a huge hit among fans. The mode allowed players to create their own characters and travel the world playing five-a-side tournaments. In VOLTA, gamers can play in 23 locations across the globe, all offering some unique experiences. This year, EA Sports have partnered with Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin, who joins EA Sports as a Creative Director for VOLTA.

"During lockdown & my holidays, I’ve been keeping busy with channelling my creativity in a purposeful direction. Being able to design outfits & kits has been fun and I can’t wait for you all to play in them but also see & share the messaging within them," Bellerin wrote on Instagram.

FIFA 21's worldwide release is slated for October 6. Earlier this week, EA Sports announced that they will be scrapping the demo version for this year's title citing the development team is instead focusing on "delivering the best full game experience for current (PlayStation 4, Xbox One) and next-gen consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X). FIFA 21 will, however, be available as an Early Access for gamers who have pre-ordered the game or have a subscription to EA Play.

