PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts Day 4 Overall Standings And Full Day 5 Schedule

PUBG Mobile Monsoon Knockouts, presented by Poco Mobile and Loco, concluded with its Day 4 on Tuesday. The five-day monsoon event featuring 20 top PUBG MOBILE teams of India has a massive prize pool of ₹250,000.

Leaders on Day 3, GXR Celtz solidified their top spot on Tuesday, taking a healthy 41-point lead over second-placed Orange Rock. With only one day of action left in the PUBG Mobile Monsoon Knockouts, it appears likely that Celtz would take home the first prize. The leaders are also the team with most kills under their belt (99).

OR jumped to second, courtesy of a good Day 4 for the team. They have, so far, scored 189 points and 78 kills. NOVA GodLike (167 points), U Mumba Esports and iNSANE (162 points each), round off the top five.

On the other end of the table, Team SouL (12th), Fnatic (17th) and TSM Entity (18th) continue with their poor form in the Monsoon Knockouts.

Here's how the overall leaderboard looks like after Day 4:

PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts leaderboard

Team Placement Points Kill Points Total Points 1 GXR Celtz 131 99 230 2 Orange Rock 111 78 189 3 NOVA GodLike 103 64 167 4 U Mumba Esports 97 65 162 5 iNSANE 98 64 162 6 SynerGE 83 65 148 7 Reckoning Esports 79 53 132 8 8Bit 61 68 129 9 Marcos Gaming 59 55 114 10 Team IND 51 53 104 11 Future Station 66 38 104 12 Team SouL 57 44 101 13 8 Wonders 53 46 99 14 Element Esports 53 42 95 15 Force 1 58 37 95 16 Dark Tangent 50 42 92 17 Fnatic 42 49 91 18 TSM Entity 31 52 83 19 SWAT 52 27 79 20 DRAGONITExPGS 42 27 68

PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts schedule: Day 5

Day 5 will kick off on Wednesday, August 5, 2:00 PM IST. A total of five matches have been scheduled for the day:

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Vikendi

Match 3 - Miramar

Match 4 - Sanhok

Match 5 - Erangel

Live streaming of the final day action will be available on Villager Esports YouTube channel and LOCO app.

(Image Credits: Villager Esports Instagram Handle)