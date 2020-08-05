PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts Day 4 Overall Standings And Full Day 5 Schedule

PUBG Mobile Monsoon Knockouts, presented by Poco Mobile and Loco, concluded with its Day 4 on Tuesday. The five-day monsoon event featuring 20 top PUBG MOBILE teams of India has a massive prize pool of ₹250,000.
Leaders on Day 3, GXR Celtz solidified their top spot on Tuesday, taking a healthy 41-point lead over second-placed Orange Rock. With only one day of action left in the PUBG Mobile Monsoon Knockouts, it appears likely that Celtz would take home the first prize. The leaders are also the team with most kills under their belt (99).
Also Read | 140+ Cool Fonts For PUBG Names For You; Choose Your Favourite Now
OR jumped to second, courtesy of a good Day 4 for the team. They have, so far, scored 189 points and 78 kills. NOVA GodLike (167 points), U Mumba Esports and iNSANE (162 points each), round off the top five.
On the other end of the table, Team SouL (12th), Fnatic (17th) and TSM Entity (18th) continue with their poor form in the Monsoon Knockouts.
Here's how the overall leaderboard looks like after Day 4:
|Team
|Placement Points
|Kill Points
|Total Points
|1
|GXR Celtz
|131
|99
|230
|2
|Orange Rock
|111
|78
|189
|3
|NOVA GodLike
|103
|64
|167
|4
|U Mumba Esports
|97
|65
|162
|5
|iNSANE
|98
|64
|162
|6
|SynerGE
|83
|65
|148
|7
|Reckoning Esports
|79
|53
|132
|8
|8Bit
|61
|68
|129
|9
|Marcos Gaming
|59
|55
|114
|10
|Team IND
|51
|53
|104
|11
|Future Station
|66
|38
|104
|12
|Team SouL
|57
|44
|101
|13
|8 Wonders
|53
|46
|99
|14
|Element Esports
|53
|42
|95
|15
|Force 1
|58
|37
|95
|16
|Dark Tangent
|50
|42
|92
|17
|Fnatic
|42
|49
|91
|18
|TSM Entity
|31
|52
|83
|19
|SWAT
|52
|27
|79
|20
|DRAGONITExPGS
|42
|27
|68
Also Read | Sc0utOP To Quit PUBG MOBILE For Valorant? Joins Team 8BIT For NODWIN Invitational
Day 5 will kick off on Wednesday, August 5, 2:00 PM IST. A total of five matches have been scheduled for the day:
Live streaming of the final day action will be available on Villager Esports YouTube channel and LOCO app.
Also Read | PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts Day 3 Overall Standings, Day 4 Schedule
Also Read | PUBG Mobile Fan Shoots Self After Getting Into An Argument With Father Over The Video Game