PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts Day 3 Overall Standings, Day 4 Schedule

PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts is officially underway. Day 3 of the tournament - carrying a prize pool of ₹250,000 - was yet another intense affair. Team GXR Celtz took the top spot at the end of Day 3 with 158 points to their name and a lobby-high 72 kills on the board. Team iNSANE jumped two places from Day to claim the second place at the end of the third day. iNSANE accumulated 143 points and 55 kill points. U Mumba Esports (137 points), Nova GodLike (128 points) and Orange Rock (107 points) completed off the top five.

Team SouL (8th), 8Bit (10th), Fnatic (12th), TSM Entity (8th), are some of the heavyweight PUBG MOBILE teams of India who have so far failed to stamp their authority in the monsoon knockouts tournament.

Also Read | How To Increase FPS In PUBG Mobile? Learn Which Is Best FPS Settings

With two days remaining in the five-day event, here's how the overall leaderboard looks like:

PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts leaderboard

Team Placement Points Kill Points Total Points 1 GXR Celtz 86 72 158 2 iNSANE 88 55 143 3 U Mumba Esports 80 57 137 4 NOVA GodLike 78 50 128 5 Orange Rock 62 45 107 6 SynerGE 60 46 106 7 Reckoning Esports 57 47 104 8 Team SouL 51 36 87 9 Future Station 54 28 82 10 8Bit 41 38 79 11 Dark Tangent 48 31 79 12 Fnatic 27 36 63 13 8 Wonders 37 26 63 14 SWAT 43 20 63 15 Team IND 28 31 59 16 Marcos Gaming 28 23 51 17 Force 1 28 20 48 18 TSM Entity 15 31 46 19 Element Esports 21 16 37 20 DRAGONITExPGS 14 11 25

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Leaks: Season 15 To Bring New Emotes, AKM Gun And Goldener Pharao X Suit

PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts schedule: Day 4

Day 4 of the tournament will kick off on Tuesday, August 4, 2:00 PM IST. A total of five matches have been scheduled for the day:

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Vikendi

Match 3 - Miramar

Match 4 - Sanhok

Match 5 - Erangel

PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts live streaming will be available on Villager Esports YouTube channel and LOCO app.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts Day 2 Overall Standings

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Treasure Hunt Location, Secret Codes And Reward

(Image Credits: Villager Esports Instagram Handle)