PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts Day 3 Overall Standings, Day 4 Schedule

PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts is officially underway. Day 3 of the tournament - carrying a prize pool of ₹250,000 - was yet another intense affair. Team GXR Celtz took the top spot at the end of Day 3 with 158 points to their name and a lobby-high 72 kills on the board. Team iNSANE jumped two places from Day to claim the second place at the end of the third day. iNSANE accumulated 143 points and 55 kill points. U Mumba Esports (137 points), Nova GodLike (128 points) and Orange Rock (107 points) completed off the top five.
Team SouL (8th), 8Bit (10th), Fnatic (12th), TSM Entity (8th), are some of the heavyweight PUBG MOBILE teams of India who have so far failed to stamp their authority in the monsoon knockouts tournament.
With two days remaining in the five-day event, here's how the overall leaderboard looks like:
|Team
|Placement Points
|Kill Points
|Total Points
|1
|GXR Celtz
|86
|72
|158
|2
|iNSANE
|88
|55
|143
|3
|U Mumba Esports
|80
|57
|137
|4
|NOVA GodLike
|78
|50
|128
|5
|Orange Rock
|62
|45
|107
|6
|SynerGE
|60
|46
|106
|7
|Reckoning Esports
|57
|47
|104
|8
|Team SouL
|51
|36
|87
|9
|Future Station
|54
|28
|82
|10
|8Bit
|41
|38
|79
|11
|Dark Tangent
|48
|31
|79
|12
|Fnatic
|27
|36
|63
|13
|8 Wonders
|37
|26
|63
|14
|SWAT
|43
|20
|63
|15
|Team IND
|28
|31
|59
|16
|Marcos Gaming
|28
|23
|51
|17
|Force 1
|28
|20
|48
|18
|TSM Entity
|15
|31
|46
|19
|Element Esports
|21
|16
|37
|20
|DRAGONITExPGS
|14
|11
|25
Day 4 of the tournament will kick off on Tuesday, August 4, 2:00 PM IST. A total of five matches have been scheduled for the day:
PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts live streaming will be available on Villager Esports YouTube channel and LOCO app.
