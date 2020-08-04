PUBG Mobile Fan Shoots Self After Getting Into An Argument With Father Over The Video Game

PlayerUnknown’s BattleGround, better known as PUBG, is regarded as one of the biggest royale games around the world. The game has seen a massive growth since its inception and it continues to get bigger. It also enjoys a huge fan base in the country with over 175 million installations from India alone.

However, PUBG can be highly addictive causing a negative impact on users. The popular multiplayer game has also been under scrutiny for excessive violence that may trigger aggressive emotions among players or even lead to mental disorders. The game is also believed to have more share of notoriety over any positive influence as it has also led to several deaths in the past. It now appears that the popular multiplayer game is the reason behind the death of another die-hard PUBG fan in India.

PUBG Mobile fan shoots self after an argument with father

As reported by Dainik Jagran, a college student named Manthan Sharma committed suicide after getting into an argument with his father. He reportedly shot himself at the temple using his father’s revolver. He was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, however, he was declared dead by the doctors.

The report also suggested that the boy was very fond of the battle royale game. The matter escalated after his father, Chandan Shekhar, snatched the phone to stop him from constantly playing the video game. The report further claimed that Manthan was pursuing BBA from DAV College and there had been such arguments in the past especially after Manthan’s declining scores in academics. Later in the report, it also claimed that the boy was, in fact, pursuing B.Com.

It is also learnt that his father had damaged his previous phone, which led to him playing the battle royale on his father's smartphone.

Following the tragic incident, Chandrasekhar expressed his disappointment and stated that he had never expected such an outcome. The report also suggested that Manthan had left a suicide note, wherein he simply referred to himself as a bad person.

PUBG Mobile ban in India

There have been a lot of reports online surrounding the Indian government's plan to ban the popular battle royale game along with 46 other Chinese apps. And while the government is yet to make its decision, the gaming company has introduced a change in its privacy policy for Indian users which assures users that none of their data is being sent to any third party or servers overseas.

Image credits: PUBG