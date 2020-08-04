Sc0utOP To Quit PUBG MOBILE For Valorant? Joins Team 8BIT For NODWIN Invitational

PUBG MOBILE star Sc0utOP aka Tanmay Singh will be playing for Team 8Bit in the upcoming NODWIN Valorant Invitational tournament. Sc0ut, one of India's oldest PUBG MOBILE players, will team up alongside Animesh' 8Bit_THug' Agarwal, Tejas' Rite2Ace' Sawant, and Sabyasachi "Antidote' Bose for the upcoming Valorant tournament. With more and more professional players flocking to Riot Gaming's newest 5v5 FPS title, does this signal the end of Sc0utOP's career in PUBG MOBILE?

Also Read | PMWL Teams 2020 Opening Weekend: Full List Of East And West Teams Competing

Sc0utOP joins Team 8Bit for NODWIN Invitational

Released earlier this year, Valorant has quickly become the new rage in the esports community. The Valorant Ignition Series is one of the most popular ongoing events in the community. While the title might not be as popular in India, as it appears, Valorant is looking to branch out in the Indian subcontinent.

Roping in one of India's biggest streamers is likely a move in the right direction for Valorant. Sc0utOP's teammates' for the invitational tournament, Ace and Antidote, are two of most established stars in the Indian CS: GO scene. However, the duo chose to retire in order to embark on a new gaming career with Valorant.

Also Read | PMWL 2020: All Qualified Teams From East And West For League Finals

Sc0ut's participation in the tournament has been surprising for the Indian PUBG MOBILE community. Currently on loan to Team Orange Rock from Fnatic, Tanmay Singh is gearing up for the finals of the PUBG MOBILE World League 2020 East Season Zero (PMWL East). OR qualified for the finals as the 10th-placed side in the overall Super Weekend standings. Alongside Mavi, GiLL and Viru, Sc0ut has so far been a consistent performer for the team in PMWL 2020.

In addition to his exploits as a professional player, Tanmay has also seen tremendous growth in his career as a streamer. It is highly unlikely that Sc0ut will be leaving PUBG MOBILE anytime soon, especially considering he is one of the most popular streamers in the country. His YouTube channel, which features mostly content around PUBG, has more than 2.3 million subscribers.

NODWIN Valorant Invitational will be an 8-team tournament that will feature Team 8BITTHUG!, Team V3NOM, Team NODWIN, Team Riot, Team Hydraflick, Team Fnatic Nemo, Team Xyaa and Global Esports.

Also Read | PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts Day 3 Overall Standings, Day 4 Schedule

Also Read | PMWL Kill Leaders Week 3 Day 5: Top Fraggers From Super Weekend 3

(Image Credits: Sc0utOP Instagram Handle)