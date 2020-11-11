Real Madrid Star Casemiro Launches CS:GO Team, Follows Neymar, Griezmann's Footsteps

Esports has received renewed popularity since the havoc caused by the coronavirus pandemic with Counterstrike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) emerging as one of the top games in that sector. Football stars such as Neymar Jr, Antoine Griezmann and Sergio Aguero have launched their own esports teams in recent times and Real Madrid star Casemiro is the latest to join the list. Casemiro's CS:GO team will be known as Case Esports and will be based in Madrid, where he currently plies his trade.

Also Read: Erling Haaland's FIFA 21 FUT Team Revealed, Boasts Icons Like Cantona, Maradona & Maldini

Casemiro CS:GO team: Real Madrid star launches Esports team based in Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder and Brazil international Casemiro has confirmed the launch of his own Counter-Strike team, called CaseEsports. The 28-year-old has blended experience and youth in this team, which will try to make a mark in the Spanish scene.

The team is headlined by former Tempo Storm, INTZ, Imperial, and Furia Academy players. CaseEsports features an all-Brazilian lineup including the likes of Denis ‘dzt’ Fischer and Paulo ‘land1n’ Felipe and reports from HLTV suggest that they are likely to rise through the domestic ranks before making their way to the international stage.

Also Read: Neymar Twitch: PSG star BANNED For Leaking Richarlison's Phone Number During Stream: Report

Former Tempo Storm duo Denis "⁠dzt⁠" Fischer and Paulo "⁠land1n⁠" Felipe have been in Europe for several weeks and will be based in Madrid, where CaseEsports' gaming house and office are located. The team will be playing in the qualifiers for DreamHack Open December, a $100,000 tournament which was announced earlier this week.

Casemiro is an avid gamer and is often seen playing CS:GO alongside Marcelo "⁠coldzera⁠" David, Gabriel "⁠FalleN⁠" Toledo and Brazil teammates Neymar and Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilain international said that he wanted to take his passion to a professional level and thus founded his own team.

Also Read: David Beckham's Guild Esports Signs Swedish Valorant Roster To Compete In First Strike

Casemiro has already lined up a number of sponsors for CaseEsports including gaming chair maker Drift, Spanish glasses maker Hawkers, BŮH, and HyperX, with the Real Madrid star himself endorsing the latter. The 28-year-old has previously streamed a little bit and has expressed his passion for FPS games on PC and basketball games too.

Casemiro stated that the goal of the team is to get to the highest level as he has done in his career so far. The Real Madrid star further added that while the team will take time to be successful and win titles, he hopes fans and players can enjoy the journey.

Also Read: Sergio Aguero-owned KRÜ Esports Acquires South American CS:GO Roster: Report

(Image Courtesy: Real Madrid Instagram)