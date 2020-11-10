Neymar BANNED From Twitch For Leaking Richarlison's Phone Number During Stream: Report

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar Jr has been banned from Twitch for unknown reasons. Neymar Jr, who has long been a popular name in Twitch, courtesy of his countless streams of playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, was banned from the streaming platform on November 9, with Twitch providing no reason for the same. This is the first time that Neymar has been banned from the platform.

Neymar banned from Twitch for revealing Richarlison phone number?

While the exact reason for the Neymar Twitch ban remains unclear, reports suggest it could be a result of Neymar violating Twitch’s Community Guidelines and Terms of Service by revealing the phone number of his international teammate, Richarlison. The community guidelines strictly state that personal information pertaining to other people, like addresses and phone numbers, cannot be shared during a live stream session.

Neymar inadvertently violated the guideline last month after he showed viewers his mobile phone while calling Richarlison. The phone number of the Everton attacker was clearly visible, which even sparked a response from the 23-year-old. The Everton winger said in a tweet that he received over 10 thousand messages in just five minutes after Neymar's stunt on Twitch.

The Neymar stream was never taken down, which could have resulted in his recent suspension from the platform.

5 minutos e já tem mais de 10 mil msgs🤦🏽‍♂️ obrigado @neymarjr — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) October 18, 2020

Meanwhile, some reports even suggest the recent DMCA strikes could be the reason the Brazilian had his Twitch channel banned. Several streamers have been banned in recent weeks, with the online community blaming the sudden strict actions on anyone who violates the Digital Millenium Copyright Act. Variety streamer and ex-CSGO pro Jared "summit1g" Lazar recently opened up on his struggles to deal with the copyright issues while chatting with his viewers, stating he already has three DMCA strikes.

Neymar's ban comes right after NAVi star Oleksandr ‘S1mple’ Kostyliev was banned for repetitive usage of homophobic slurs. Earlier this month, Neymar did a collaboration with S1mple. However, that likely has nothing to do with the Neymar Twitch ban. The 28-year-old is yet to address his suspension.

Meanwhile, Neymar currently remains out of action on the football field after he picked up an injury during PSG's 2-0 win over Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League. The Brazilian missed PSG's last three matches, including the 2-1 UCL defeat at the hands of RB Leipzig. The 28-year-old is also set to miss Brazil's 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Venezuela and Uruguay during the November international break.

