Serie A Side Lazio Announce Partnership With KONAMI In EFootball PES 2021

Serie A side Lazio become the latest team to collaborate with popular video game developer KONAMI. Announcing the Lazio and KONAMI partnership, it was revealed that the Japanese company will act as the “Official Partner of the Team”. With the announcement, eFootball PES 2021 will become one of the few real-time football simulation games to feature the fully licensed, authentic recreation of SS Lazio. After the news was announced, both the parties expressed their excitement about the new Lazio and KONAMI partnership.

Also Read: Mino Raiola Working To ‘delete FIFA From Existing’ Over Copyright Row With Ibrahimovic

What the Lazio eFootball PES 2021 partnership will entail

Announcing a slew of features for the Serie A side in the game, KONAMI revealed that SS Lazio and their stadium Stadio Olimpico have been recreated with the highest in-game standards. Additionally, eFootball PES 2021 console and mobile players who log in between 10/12/2020 15:00 UTC and 16/12/2020 23:59 UTC will also receive club legends Paul Gascoigne and José Marcelo Salas Melina as a bonus.

Also Read: FIFA 21 Ultimate Team's New Error Could Indicate It Being Blocked In Certain Regions

As part of the Lazio and KONAMI partnership, the game developer will also receive extensive rights to the team name and crest, team kits, and select club Legends, amongst other benefits. Speaking about bringing the Serie A side on board, Naoki Morita, President at KONAMI Digital Entertainment B.V. said that having Lazio on board will allow the company to reach a broader range of fans across Italy. Expressing his satisfaction with the eFootball PES 2021 deal, Dr Claudio Lotito, President of Società Sportiva Lazio welcomed the entry of the KONAMI brand, as he claimed that the collaboration will help the Serie A side’s visibility at the international level.

The news of the Lazio and KONAMI partnership comes soon after the Serie A club qualified for the Champions League knockout stages for just the second time in its history. The club is currently unbeaten in Europe and qualified in second place from Group F. Domestically, the club finds itself seventh in the league table, with 17 points from 10 games.

Also Read: Lazio Advances In CL For 1st Time In 20 Years With 2-2 Draw

Which are the other PES 2021 official teams?

With Lazio coming on board, the Serie A side becomes the latest to get into an exclusive tie-up with KONAMI. Other Serie A teams that have an official licensing agreement with eFootball PES 2021 include Juventus and Roma. Apart from that, clubs like Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Manchester United and others are classified as PES 2021 official teams as well. You can check out the list of the PES 2021 official teams here.

Also Read: Yuvraj Singh, Rohan Gavaskar Join Man United Legend Dimitar Berbatov During UTD Podcast

Image Credits: KONAMI website