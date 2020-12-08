Mino Raiola Working To ‘delete FIFA From Existing’ Over Copyright Row With Ibrahimovic

Super-agent Mino Raiola has once again managed to grab headlines, this time while giving his opinion on the issue of Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s image rights. The 53-year-old is one of the most famous sports agents in world of football, with the Mino Raiola clients list including players like Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Erling Haaland, Paul Pogba amongst others. Now, the popular personality has revealed that he is working with Zlatan Ibrahimovic to ‘delete FIFA from existing’.

Also Read: Paul Pogba Needs Fresh Air, Says Raiola, Confirming No Headway In Contract Extension Talks

EA Sports copyright issues explained

The EA Sports FIFA controversy first made headlines in November, after Zlatan Ibrahimovic called for an investigation into the developer’s popular game FIFA 21. The AC Milan striker on Twitter questioned the company about their usage of his name and images for the EA Sports FIFA franchise. Talking about the EA Sports copyright issues, Zlatan Ibrahimovic explained that he has never been a member of FIFPro, nor has he given permission to FIFA to make money using his name and image.

Who gave FIFA EA Sport permission to use my name and face? @FIFPro? I’m not aware to be a member of Fifpro and if I am I was put there without any real knowledge through some weird manouver.

And for sure I never allowed @FIFAcom or Fifpro to make money using me — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) November 23, 2020

Also Read: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Hits Back At EA Sports And FIFPro In Controversial FIFA 21 Spat

Responding to the claims, EA Sports later explained that they are allowed to use Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s face and name due to a deal they have with Serie A club AC Milan. However, the Swedish striker seems to have set off an EA Sports copyright issue with his statements. Since the striker’s tweets, more than 300 footballers have joined the striker as they fight EA Sports regarding the usage of their names and image rights.

Somebody is making profit on my name and face without any agreement all these years.

Time to investigate — Zlatan Ibrahimović (@Ibra_official) November 23, 2020

Mino Raiola backs Zlatan Ibrahimovic in EA Sports FIFA controversy

Speaking to Tuttosport, Mino Raiola insisted that he will continue to fight the battle with the game’s makers EA Sports, the world governing football body FIFA and players’ union FIFPro. The 53-year-old sensationally claimed that he is currently working to delete FIFA from existing. This is not the first time the super-agent has spoken up on the EA Sports FIFA controversy.

Also Read: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Headlines Lawsuit Against EA Sport For Wrong Use Of Personal Data

Mino Raiola to Tuttosport: "I am currently working to delete FIFA from existing." — Get French Football News (@GFFN) December 7, 2020

Raiola had earlier gotten into a heated argument with talkSPORT’s Simon Jordon while they were discussing the issue. After Simon Jordan seemed to suggest that Ibrahimovic and Raiola have started the movement only to increase their earnings from the commission, the super-agent reacted furiously to the allegations. Mino Raiola proceeded to cut the call, as he claimed that he doesn’t care what the journalist thinks on the topic. Back in March, Mino Raiola had also criticised the way the governing body is running, calling it a “communist dictator” who keeps on telling everyone what they have to do at all times.

Also Read: FIFPro And EA Sports Respond To Zlatan Ibrahimovic And Mino Raiola's FIFA 21 Claims

Image Credits: Mino Raiola Instagram, Zlatan Ibrahimovic Instagram