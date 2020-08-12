Delhi Capitals' Shreyas Iyer Flaunts Chelsea Jersey While Training Ahead Of IPL 2020

After a long wait, the IPL 2020 is all set to begin in the UAE next month. The cash-rich competition was scheduled to begin in March but was postponed like many major tournaments due to the coronavirus pandemic. The IPL in UAE will mark the return to cricket for many international cricketers including Shreyas Iyer, who will lead the Delhi Capitals outfit.

Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer trains in a Chelsea kit ahead of IPL 2020

Shreyas Iyer has ended Team India's long wait for a No.4 in their set-up with his consistent performances over the past 12 months. The Mumbai batsman is one of the fittest players in the team and regularly flexes his muscles in the gym. The Delhi Capitals captain was recently spotted flaunting a Chelsea kit while training hard to get in shape ahead of the IPL in UAE. Premier League India's official Twitter handle shared the Delhi Capitals' skipper showing off his Chelsea gear as he sweated it out in the gym.

In an interview with Holding Willey in 2017, Shreyas Iyer mentioned that he followed the five-time Premier League champions when he was young. However, he eventually switched allegiances and started following ace footballers like Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo. The Delhi Capitals skipper is a self-confessed fan of the AC Milan ace and said that if given a chance, he would have been a footballer and played with the former Swedish international.

Shreyas Iyer has established himself as a key member of Team India and the Delhi Capitals setup. The 25-year-old was snapped up by the Delhi Capitals (then known as Delhi Daredevils) in the 2015 IPL players auction for ₹2.6 crore. He was retained ahead of the 2018 IPL auction and was subsequently handed the armband after Gautam Gambhir stepped down as captain midway through the campaign.

On his captaincy debut, Shreyas Iyer smashed an unbeaten 93 off just 40 deliveries to win the match for his team. Delhi Capitals retained him as captain last season and subsequently, Shreyas Iyer led them to the playoffs for the first time after seven years. Delhi Capitals are one of the only three franchises yet to lift the coveted trophy and will hope that their drought ends in the IPL 2020.

(Image Courtesy: Premier League India Twitter, Shreyas Iyer Instagram)