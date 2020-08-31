KXIP Star KL Rahul's PUBG Mobile Season 14 Stats, ID And K/D Ratio

On his day, Team India star KL Rahul is one of the finest stroke-makers in international cricket. The versatile batsman has been a key figure in the Indian batting line-up since the 2019 World Cup and will lead the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in IPL 2020. The 28-year-old is also an avid gamer and is known to be hooked to PUBG Mobile, like many Team India teammates including Yuzvendra Chahal, MS Dhoni, Shikhar Dhawan and Kuldeep Yadav. Here’s a look at KL Rahul's PUBG ID and the KL Rahul PUBG stats section.

KL Rahul PUBG stats: KL Rahul PUBG ID and stats

According to Sportskeeda, KL Rahul’s PUBG ID is 5866952660, and his IGN is klrahulklr1. In the previous season, the Kings XI captain played 136 squad matches winning 4 of them, while finishing in the top 10 89 times. The KL Rahul PUBG stats section from last season includes his 138 kills at a K/D ratio of 1.01. In the duo mode, the Karnataka batsman played 61 games, winning two Chicken Dinners, while killing 80 in the process. He also competed in 33 solo games in season 13.

(Image Courtesy: PUBG Mobile)

In the ongoing season 14, KL Rahul has played in 66 squad games, winning 8 of them and is currently placed in the Platinum III tier. The 28-year-old’s K/D ratio has risen marginally to 1.45, and he has finished 48 times in the top 10 after posting 96 kills. The Kings XI skipper has played in 125 duo games, notching 161 kills, with a K/D ratio of 1.29. Rahul has also played 13 solo matches this season.

(Image Courtesy: PUBG Mobile)

KL Rahul was among the many stars to feature in the OnePlus Domin8 event, held in partnership with Fnatic. The tournament was organised for the OnePlus/PUBG Mobile community, offering them an opportunity to engage with OnePlus and Fnatic online. The Karnataka batsman teamed up with ScOutOP, Jonathan and Franky for the tournament where they finished second, behind Smriti Mandhana’s team that featured Ghatak, Clutchgod and Ash. Cricketers Yuzvendra Chahal and Shreyas Iyer were also a part of the contest.

The 28-year-old will be one of the key members of the Kings XI Punjab camp when the IPL 2020 kicks off in the UAE. KL Rahul has been a stellar performer for KXIP since joining from Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2018 and was named captain ahead of the new season. The Team India star will hope that under his captaincy, the franchise can end their wait for the IPL title. Kings XI are one of the only three teams yet to win the trophy, with Delhi Capitals and RCB being the other two.

(Image Courtesy: KL Rahul Instagram)