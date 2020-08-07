The Esports Club Announces Valorant Challenger Series With A Combined ₹750K Prize Pool

Launched only in June this year, Valorant has quickly captured the attention of the global Esports community, courtesy of its uber-successful Valorant Ignition Series. Slowly and steadily, Riot Gaming's newest title is branching out in India, which is majorly dominated by mobile Esports titles like PUBG and COD. The Esports Club hosted the first-ever major Valorant tournament in India last month. The tournament had a prize pool of ₹70,000 and was well received by the gaming community. Now, The Esports Club is looking to top it off with an upcoming series that has a combined prize pool of ₹7,50,000.

Valorant Challenger Series

The LG Ultragear Tec Challenger Series will commence later this month. Comprising of five tournaments with a prize pool of ₹1,50,000 each, The Esports Club has the perfect setup to keep professional gamers hooked for the next five months. Along with the title sponsors LG, the hosts have partnered with JBL and AMD for the massive event. Players from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are also eligible to participate. Registrations for the event have already begun.

Each of the tournaments will be played in two stages. Stage 1 will begin with 512 teams playing in a single-elimination format till only 16 teams remain. The 16 teams will compete in Stage 2, which will be a double-elimination round. The Grand Finals will be a best-of-five contest.

Valorant Challenger Series prize pool

The top eight teams in each tournament will have the chance to get a fair share of the ₹1,50,000 cash prize. The winners will get the lion's share of the reward, taking home ₹60,000. The team finishing second, third and fourth will receive ₹30,000, ₹20,000 and ₹15,000, respectively.

The Esports Club's previous Valorant tournament, AMD Valorant Cup, was a huge hit considering the game was fully released just over a month ago. A total of 400 teams participated in the competition that rewarded the top players with the latest GPUs from AMD along with a modest payday. One of India's biggest CS: GO players Tejas 'Ace' Sawant left the title to try his hand at Valorant. He made his competitive debut in the AMD Valorant Cup, leading Team Vertigo to the title.

(Image Credits: The Esports Club Facebook)