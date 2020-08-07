PMWL Finals Standings And Results Of Day 1 For East And West Teams

PUBG MOBILE World League Finals is finally underway. 16 teams each in the East and West Zone are contesting for the grand prize of $100,000. BOX Gaming is the current leader in the East, while Cloud9 has taken a healthy lead in the West Zone. Here's how the PMWL Finals standings look like after Day 1:

PMWL Finals standings, results: PMWL East

BOX Gaming had a great run on Day 1, occupying the top spot after the first six games. While the Vietnamese side did falter during the latter half of the day, a third-place finish in the final match of the day helped they take a 14-point lead of PMCO 2019 global champions BTR (110 points). U Level Up (87 points), MegaStars (68 points) and Orange Rock (54 points) round off the top five.

Match 1: BOX Gaming (16 kills)

Match 2: U Level Up (9 kills)

Match 3: Bigetron RA (12 kills)

Match 4: RRQ Athena (13 kills)

Match 5: Reject Scarlet (4 kills)

Match 6: U Level Up (16 kills)

Team WWCD Kills Total Points 1 BOX Gaming 1 45 110 2 Bigetron RA 1 39 96 3 U Level Up Esports 2 33 87 4 MegaStars 0 24 68 5 Orange Rock 0 25 54 6 TeamIND 0 20 54 7 RRQ Athena 1 22 53 8 TSM-Entity 0 25 51 9 GXR Celtz 0 17 44 10 Team Secret 0 14 43 11 Valdus The Murder 0 17 38 12 Reject Scarlet 1 9 38 13 T1 0 19 30 14 SynerGE 0 10 29 15 Yoodo Gank 0 14 28 16 King of Gamers Club 0 6 26

PMWL Finals standings, results: PMWL West

Cloud9 let the League Play trophy slip out of their hands after they failed to qualify for Super Weekend 3. The American esports team were back to their best in the Finals, picking up two Chicken Dinners and already establishing a 41-point lead over second-placed Futbolist.

Match 1: Cloud 9 (10 kills)

Match 2: Loops Esports (11 kills)

Match 3: NOVA Esports (7 kills)

Match 4: NOVA Esports (15 kills)

Match 5: Futbolist (12 kills)

Match 6: Cloud 9 (7 kills)

Team WWCD Kills Total Points 1 Cloud9 2 44 119 2 Futbolist 1 32 78 3 NOVA Esports 2 27 78 4 KoninaPower 0 20 63 5 Tempo Storm 0 25 60 6 Wildcard Gaming 0 21 59 7 Team Queso 0 27 58 8 Loops Esports 1 20 54 9 DreamEaters 0 19 52 10 Team Umbra 0 21 49 11 B4 Esports 0 14 41 12 UDR Killers 0 18 40 13 Pittsburgh Knights 0 13 31 14 Team Unique 0 15 27 15 Yalla Esports 0 12 21 16 Alpha Legends 0 7 15

PMWL Finals Day 2 will commence on Friday, August 7. Matches will start at 5:30 PM IST and 11:30 PM IST in the East and West Zone, respectively.

(Image Credits: PUBG MOBILE Esports Twitter Handle)