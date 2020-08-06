What Is A Team Ace In Valorant: Know Why It Appears After Rounds And How To Get It

Valorant has gained massive popularity in the competitive gaming scene since launching earlier this year. The tactical first-person shooter from Riot Games offers a highly competitive experience to players with the major focus on tactical strategy. It offers a wide range of features and several different game modes to keep the fans engaged.

Considering the game is quite extensive, it doesn't come as a surprise that it features a list of terminologies that may be confusing to the fans. If you are an active Valorant player, you may have already seen the 'Ace' banner flash on the display when you take out all of the opponents during a given round by yourself. And while you may have familiarized yourself with the term, chances are you are left confused when you see the 'Team Ace' banner after matches. So, let's take a look at what exactly this means.

What is a Team Ace in Valorant?

A "Team Ace" in Valorant is when every member on a team manages to get a kill over the enemy team in a 5v5 game during a given round. This simply means that all the members of a team killed one player from the opponent’s team.

There can also be instances where a team starts a round with fewer players than the opposing team. So, if a team of five players takes on a team of four players (mid-game drop off), the team with five members can still receive a Team Ace. This will be achieved when any four members (out of 5) from the team take down the four members of the enemy squad.

New game mode in Valorant

Riot Games recently confirmed the arrival of a new free for all Deathmatch game mode with the new Valorant Act 2. The Deathmatch has been one of the most requested game modes from the fans and has finally arrived with a new Valorant update. Similar to a standard match, the game mode involves 10 players, where every user gets to play alone to get the most number of kills.

Image credits: Play Valorant