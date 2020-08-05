FaZe Clan Add Former Overwatch Pro Babybay To Growing Valorant Roster

One of North America's most popular Esports organisations, FaZe Clan, is all set to make their Valorant debut in the upcoming FaZe Clan Invitational. With FaZe hoping to keep up the hype for their competitive Valorant debut, the organisation is taking its time with the revelation of its team members. FaZe recently announced the signing of former Overwatch star Andrej 'babybay' Francisty as the fourth member of their roster.

Meet the 4th member of our Professional Valorant Roster...



Welcome to FaZe Clan, @KING_BABYBAY



@NissanUSA | #FaZeUp — FaZe Clan (@FaZeClan) August 4, 2020

Andrej 'babybay' Francisty becomes newest FaZe Clan member

Babybay joins FaZe Clan as the third former Overwatch pro after Corey “Corey” Nigra and Zachary “zachaREEE” Lombardo. CS: GO sensation Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen is the fourth member of the team. This leaves one final spot in FaZe Clan's Valorant roster ahead of the tournament, which starts on August 6. According to ESPN Esports, another former Overwatch star Shane 'Rawkus' Flaherty is in contention to be the fifth member of FaZe Clan's Valorant roster. Other players in the mix are Fortnite pro Harrison ‘Pslam’ Chang and British CS star Rory ‘Dephh’ Jackson.

Andrej Francisty, 25, last played for Overwatch League side Atalanta Reign. He announced his retirement from Overwatch on July 17. Since then, babybay has been frequently seen streaming Valorant sessions on his Twitch channel. However, Francisty is yet to showcase his ability in the competitive Valorant scene. Per reports, the 25-year-old has career earnings of over $80,000.

FaZe Clan roster so far:

Corey 'Corey' Nigra

Zachary 'zachaREEE' Lombardo

Jimmy 'Marved' Nguyen

Andrej 'babybay' Francisty

FaZe Clan Valorant Invitational

The 16-team Valorant Series tournament is scheduled for August 6-9. The first 12 teams consist of FaZe Clan and 11 other teams including that of professional players and streamers. The final four teams qualified through an open-for-all qualifier.

So far, the teams confirmed for the tournament are: FaZe Clan, Team SoloMid, T1, Sentinels, Cloud9, Built by Gamers, Gen.G Esports, Team Envy, Renegades, Complexity Gaming, Mixup, China Nguyen (both Qualifier 1), Bloom and Lemonade Stand (both Qualifier 2).

The tournament has a combined prize pool of $50,000. The winning team will be awarded $25,000. The next four teams will take home $15,000, $7,500, and $2,500 respectively. Streaming of the tournament will be available on Valorant's Offical Twitch channel and FaZe's official Twitch handle. The main tournament will kick-off at 2 PM PT on August 6 (2:30 AM IST, August 7).

(Image Credits: Babybay Twitter)