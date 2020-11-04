Warzone Champions Challenge Live Stream, Schedule, Teams, Prize Pool, How To Watch

Call of Duty: Warzone continues to remain the choice for almost every streamer/organisation to host online competitions. Another addition to the long list of Warzone tournaments is the upcoming Champions Challenge, which will feature 24 of the most popular streamers and professional players competing in teams of three (trios) for a massive $30,000 prize pool. The Warzone Champions Challenge will see the likes of Symfuhny, Vikkstar, Ninext and others compete for the big prize.

Excited to announce the $30k Champions Challenge!



Wednesday - 11.4.20.



8 Teams, all from different regions.



Featuring our first 4 Captains: @Vikkstar123 @agbin3r @ninexTT @Recrent_



Stay tuned for the announcement of our other captains soon!



Tag who needs in this 👇 pic.twitter.com/xPzkOwC5VR — BoomTV (@boomtvesports) November 2, 2020

Warzone Champions Challenge schedule, format

The $30K Champions Challenge will take place over a single, action-packed day on Wednesday, November 4. The event will kick off at 3:00 PM Eastern on Wednesday (Thursday, November 5, 1:30 AM IST). As mentioned above, the competition will be a trios event, with eight invited teams competing in a three-hour session, which will be Warzone's traditional kill-race. The event will not feature a kill/death (KD) cap, meaning players can form their potential superteams and go all-out during the intense session.

Only the top four teams will qualify for the final stage, which will be played over an additional two-hour session taking place on the same day. At the end of the combined five-hour gameplay session, the team winning it all will take home the lion's share of the prize pool.

Warzone Champions Challenge prize pool

Speaking of the prize pool, the team finishing first will win a whopping $15,000. Teams finishing second and third will win $10,000, and $5,000 respectively.

Symfuhny, Recrent, Sn4rFx, FataL, AGBIN3R, WinRed, and Vikkstar will be leading their respective teams on Wednesday. Six teams, i.e. 18 players, have already been confirmed for the event. Vikram Singh Barn aka. Vikkstar will unveil his teammates close to kick-off.

Champions Challenge confirmed teams

Recrent, Smith, Ubica

Symfuhny, HusKerrs, ZLaner

FataL, Zepa, Jestxh

Sn4rFx, tonyboyofc, & ninext

AGBIN3R, Safiro FK, SKRxFACE1

Rush WinRed, Rush Greedz, Rush GP

How to watch Warzone Champions Challenge?

The eight-team qualifiers, as well as the main event, will be broadcast live on Boom TV and Boom TV's official Twitch channel. In addition, Warzone streamers will likely be providing the Warzone Champions Challenge live stream of their personal gameplays.

