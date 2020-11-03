Valorant Spike Nations Live Stream: How To Watch The Twitch Event, Schedule And Teams

With qualifiers and events for Valorant First Strike already commenced, Twitch announced their new event – Valorant Spike Nations. Ten teams from Europe will play a small series of matches at the end of the week, with each team representing a country or group of countries. In the end, only eight teams will get to play in Valorant Spike Nations. Per reports, the event is an attempt to bring communities together as the prize money will be donated.

Valorant Spike Nations live stream: How to watch Spike Nations live?

As it is a Twitch event, fans can watch Valorant Spike Nations on the "VALORANT Esports EU" Twitch channel. The entire event will be streamed for free and might contain some mature themes. All games on all days will be streamed online.

Valorant Spike Nations schedule and teams

Date and time

Date – November 6 to November 8

Time – 6 PM EST, 3:00 AM PST (4:30 AM IST)

All Valorant Spike Nations Teams and players

Team PORTUGAL – MeetTheMyth, Darkzone, TugaTV, turlinnole and K0mpa

Team CIS – Exileshow, Buster, 7ssk7, 1mpala and gamelifeow

Team NORDEN – AverageJonas, Orb, Anomaly, GosuPeak and Noizeeeh

Team UK – Onscreen, Connor Ball, SoMarcus and Flights

Team FRANCE – Jbzz, bazy_, HyP_TV, Zerator and Skyyart

Team DACH – KalleTrilluxe, nookyyy, rAx1337, Solaaaa and zonixxsc

Team ESPAÑA – Blackelespanolito, leviathan, hitboxking, Horcus and popifreshh

Team POLSKA – LotharHS, inet_saju, xype1337, FaminaMeow and Al3XANDRAs

Team TÜRKIYE – wtcN, Rogu, Rip, LEGOO and Kerimhan

Valorant Spike Nations prize pool and charity

The event will have four winners, who will win $5000. As the event is an effort to help bring communities together, the prize money will be donated to charity. The winners can donate the money to any charity of their choice.

