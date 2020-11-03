Last Updated:

Valorant Spike Nations Live Stream: How To Watch The Twitch Event, Schedule And Teams

Valorant Spike Nations is a new event organized by Twitch, which will be starting on November 6 and continuing for two days till November 8.

Valorant Spike Nations

With qualifiers and events for Valorant First Strike already commenced, Twitch announced their new event – Valorant Spike Nations. Ten teams from Europe will play a small series of matches at the end of the week, with each team representing a country or group of countries. In the end, only eight teams will get to play in Valorant Spike Nations. Per reports, the event is an attempt to bring communities together as the prize money will be donated.

Valorant Spike Nations live stream: How to watch Spike Nations live?

As it is a Twitch event, fans can watch Valorant Spike Nations on the "VALORANT Esports EU" Twitch channel. The entire event will be streamed for free and might contain some mature themes. All games on all days will be streamed online.

Valorant Spike Nations schedule and teams

Date and time

  • Date – November 6 to November 8
  • Time – 6 PM EST, 3:00 AM PST (4:30 AM IST)

All Valorant Spike Nations Teams and players

  • Team PORTUGAL – MeetTheMyth, Darkzone, TugaTV, turlinnole and K0mpa
  • Team CIS – Exileshow, Buster, 7ssk7, 1mpala and gamelifeow
  • Team NORDEN – AverageJonas, Orb, Anomaly, GosuPeak and Noizeeeh
  • Team UK – Onscreen, Connor Ball, SoMarcus and Flights
  • Team FRANCE – Jbzz, bazy_, HyP_TV, Zerator and Skyyart
  • Team DACH – KalleTrilluxe, nookyyy, rAx1337, Solaaaa and zonixxsc
  • Team ESPAÑA – Blackelespanolito, leviathan, hitboxking, Horcus and popifreshh
  • Team POLSKA – LotharHS, inet_saju, xype1337, FaminaMeow and Al3XANDRAs
  • Team TÜRKIYE – wtcN, Rogu, Rip, LEGOO and Kerimhan

Valorant Spike Nations prize pool and charity

The event will have four winners, who will win $5000. As the event is an effort to help bring communities together, the prize money will be donated to charity. The winners can donate the money to any charity of their choice. 

(Image credits: Twitch ESports Twitter)

